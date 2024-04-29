Watch: Rafael Nadal rushes to help out ill crowd member during Madrid Open 3R match; asks his doctor to help

Rafael Nadal showed his compassionate side as he did his best to help an ill crowd member during his third-round match at the ongoing Madrid Open against Pedro Cachin.

The former ATP World No. 1 also instructed his doctor Angel Ruiz Cotorro to provide immediate help.

Watch the videos below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nadal started the match against Cachin in devastating form, similar to how he has played so far at the Madrid Open across his matches against Darwin Blanch and Alex de Minaur. The Spaniard had raced to a 5-1 lead in the first set, but with the score at 30-15 in Cachin's favor in the seventh game, he noticed that a person in the crowd had suddenly fallen ill.

Concerned, Nadal brought the emergency to the attention of the chair umpire as the match temporarily came to a grinding halt. After talking to the chair umpire, the 22-time Grand Slam champion urged his doctor Cotorro, who was seated in his box, to aid the ill person.

Once play resumed, Nadal continued right before he left off before the halt as he won the game and clinched the first set 6-1.

Rafael Nadal's gestures of kindness towards fans in distress over the years

Rafael Nadal soaking in the crowd's applause after his first-round win against Darwin Blanch at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal is one of the fiercest competitors in the history of men's tennis. However, the Spaniard has a kind heart, which has come to the fore on several occasions over the years.

For instance, at the 2019 US Open, the Spaniard rescued a child who got caught up in a rush among fans who were desperate for the Spaniard's signature. Nadal noticed that the child was crying and struggling to breathe, and immediately made the little boy his priority. After he calmed the child down, Nadal took pictures with him and signed autographs for him as well.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner's compassion was there for all to see during a charity event in 2016 as well. On that occasion, Nadal was playing a doubles exhibition match when he suddenly noticed that a mother was looking for her young daughter in the stands but couldn't find her. The Spaniard stopped play until the girl was found.

If five-time Madrid Open champion Nadal manages to get the better of Cachin and progress to the fourth-round, he will face No. 30 seed Jiri Lehecka, who defeated Brazil's Thiago Monteiro in the third round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback