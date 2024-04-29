WATCH: Rafael Nadal's baby son adorably claps for him sitting in mother Maria Francisca Perello's arms during Spaniard's Madrid Open 3R win

Rafael Nadal's son Rafa Jr. once again came to watch his father perform at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Nadal downed Argentina's Pedro Cachin in a third-round match on Monday, April 29, to continue his magical run in Madrid. He began the encounter in dominant fashion by taking the opening set with three breaks of Cachin's serve.

The second set witnessed an intense fight as the Spaniard and his opponent went back and forth exchanging three breaks of serve each to force a tiebreaker.

The tiebreaker also had its fair share of ups and downs as the 20-time Grand Slam champion earned three mini-breaks. However, Cachin earned four to draw level with one set apiece.

The decider opened with a break of serve again with the Spaniard doing the damage once again. Cachin tried to mount a comeback by converting a break point in the fourth game to return on serve but the veteran broke him back immediately to establish the lead again.

Nadal eventually crossed the finish line by breaking Pedro Cachin in the ninth game of the third set and secured a 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 victory to advance.

Notably, Rafa Jr. was there watching his father win in Madrid for the second time after he first visited La Caja Magica in the opening round. In one instance on Monday, he was captured sitting in his mother Maria Francisca Perella's arms and adorably clapping for his champion father.

Rafael Nadal on son Rafa Jr. watching him play - "Even if it’s for short period of time, that stays there and for me it’s a great memory"

In a recent interview with Tennis Channel, Rafael Nadal cherished the feeling of having his son Rafa Jr. watch him from the stands compete on the court.

"Have a son and come back home and see him and be a father is a completely different thing. The feeling is completely different to anything else, just have the chance to see him watching me play," the Spaniard said. (at 2:20).

The 22-time Grand Slam champion noted that he might not get to experience the same for long but he will remember it forever. He said:

"Even if it’s for just short period of time and doesn’t matter if he doesn’t know anything about what happened, that stays there and for me it’s a great memory."

The Spaniard's next encounter in Madrid is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 30. He will be up against Czech tennis prodigy Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round.

