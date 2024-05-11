WATCH: Rafael Nadal's baby son adorably keeps his mother Maria Francisca Perello entertained with water bottle during Spaniard's Italian Open 2R clash

Rafael Nadal's one-year-old son, Rafael Jr., gave fans more adorable moments while watching the Spaniard's second-round match at the 2024 Italian Open. Rafael Jr. has been ever present in stands during his father's last few tournaments.

Nadal faced No. 7 seed Hubert Hurkacz in Rome on May 11. The former World No. 1 survived a tough challenge in his first round against qualifier Zizou Bergs and needed to come back from a set down to oust the Belgian qualifier.

Nadal faced an even sturdier opponent in the form of World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz. The Pole showed his class and relied on his powerful serve and heavy groundstrokes to unlock the Spaniard's game. Hurkacz dispatched the 10-time Italian Open champion 6-1, 6-3 to win his first match at the tournament since 2020.

The match was a fan favorite at the Foro Italico, with raucous supporters filling the seats. Among the fans were Rafael Nadal's wife, Maria Francisca Perello, and their son, Rafael Jr., who watched the 22-time Grand Slam champion play his possibly last match at the Italian Open.

During his last few tournaments, the family has been a mainstay in Nadal's player's box. During the second set of the second-round match in Rome, Rafael Jr. kept his mother engaged by adorably trying to open a water bottle.

Rafael Nadal maintains suspense around participation in French Open 2024

Rafael Nadal has kept his plans for upcoming tournaments under wraps after his exit from the Italian Open and has not provided any clear answer on his participation at the 2024 French Open. The Spaniard is a 14-time champion at the Paris Major.

In his post-match press conference in Rome, Nadal stated that he does not have an answer to questions about his presence at Roland Garros at the moment.

The Spaniard added that he could either say that he is not physically prepared to compete in Paris or work hard over the next two weeks and be in good form to take the court at "the most important event" of his tennis career for probably the last time.

"Probably one is to say, Okay, I am not ready, I am not playing enough well. Then is the moment to take a decision in terms of not playing Roland Garros. Another is accept how I am today and work the proper way to try to be in a different way in two weeks. The decision, as you can imagine, is not clear in my mind today. But if I have to say what's my feeling and if my mind is closer one way or the other way, I going to say be in Roland Garros and try my best," the southpaw said.

He added, "Physically I have some issues, but not probably yet enough to say not playing in the most important event of my tennis career. Let's see what's going on, how I feel myself mentally tomorrow, after tomorrow, and in one week. If I feel ready, I going to try to be there and fight for the things that I have been fighting the last 15 years, if now seems impossible."

