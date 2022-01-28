Watch: Rafael Nadal's emotional celebration after beating Matteo Berrettini to reach Australian Open final 

Rafael Nadal had one of the most emotional celebrations of his career after defeating Matteo Berrettini to reach his sixth Australian Open final on Friday.

After converting match point, the Spaniard exulted and let out a bevy of joyous roars to celebrate his final berth.

#AusOpen | @RafaelNadal

Nadal produced a brilliant display in what was his seventh semifinal at Melbourne Park. He was solid right from the start and was able to draw errors from the Italian's racket. He dominated the first two sets, winning them 6-3, 6-2.

However, Berrettini was not going down without a fight and continued his aggressive approach in the third set. He served plenty of aces and produced several wonderful forehand winners. The Italian's persistence finally paid off as he broke Nadal's serve and took the third set 6-3.

Berrettini continued with the same passion in the fourth set and did not drop a single point off his first couple of service games. However, Nadal's strong forehand and crafty game saw him convert a pivotal break in the eighth game. He duly served out the set 6-3 to reach his sixth Australian Open final.

The Spaniard missed much of last season due to an injury he sustained at Roland Garros. His run at Melbourne Park is all the more remarkable considering he had serious doubts about ever returning to the tour.

His wild celebrations after beating Berrettini therefore came as no surprise. The Spaniard even shed a few tears before his on-court interview with Jim Courier.

Rafael Nadal to face either Tsitsipas or Medvedev in 2022 Australian Open final

The Spaniard will face either Tsitsipas or Medvedev in the final

Nadal will fight for a record 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday and his opponent will be either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev. Both players met in the semifinals of last year's Australian Open as well, with the Russian coming out on top in straight sets.

Regardless of his opponent, Nadal faces a tough task in the final. Tsitsipas defeated the King of Clay at Melbourne Park last year after being two sets down. Nonetheless, Nadal has a 7-2 record against him and will fancy his chances if he squares off against the Greek

Nadal beat Medvedev in the final of the 2019 US Open. The match went the distance, with the Spaniard holding his nerve in a tense fifth set. Their last match came at the 2020 ATP Finals with Medvedev winning in three sets. The World No. 5 currently leads 3-1 in the head-to-head against the Russian.

