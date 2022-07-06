Watch: Rafael Nadal's father sends signal hinting retirement to Spaniard amidst injury concerns in Wimbledon quarterfinal

Rafael Nadal was dealt a huge blow just one set into his 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinal on Wednesday, due to a new injury concern. The Spaniard rushed to an early lead in the match against Taylor Fritz, but just a few games later, it looked like he was struggling with his movements on the court.

Midway through the second set, Nadal called for the on-court doctor during a changeover to tend to an 'abdominal injury' and left the court for a medical time-out just moments later. As he looked towards his player's box, his father Sebastian Nadal seemed to be gesturing towards his son.

While it is not exactly clear what Nadal Sr. was saying, he seemed to suggest that his son should retire from the match and not aggravate the injury by playing.

HIs sister Maribel, among others in the box, also wore a worried look on her face as he tried to communicate with her brother.

The second seed took the ascendancy from the get-go, breaking Fritz's serve in the opening game of the match. He then rushed to a 3-1 lead before Fritz's comeback began. Fritz broke the Spaniard's serve and quickly held on for a 4-3 lead. Nadal then double-faulted to concede another break of serve and it was in his final service motion that he held his abdomen with a look of concern. Fritz held to love to close out the set.

Similar to the opening set, the 22-time Grand Slam champion grabbed another early break to go 3-0 up in the second set. However, his abdominal injury seemed to worsen as Fritz broke back to even out the set. Leading 4-3 and on serve in the second set, Nadal called for the trainer.

Despite the concerns of his father and others in his box, the 36-year-old continued the match after his injury time-out and ended up winning the set 7-5. He was seen with some strapping around his abdominal area during his previous matches as well in this tournament.

New injury concern hurts Rafael Nadal's Calendar Grand Slam bid

Despite leveling the match at one set apiece, the World No. 4 looked far from his best self on the court, with his movements still being restricted while serving and running. A loss at any stage for the Spaniard would end any hopes of a Calendar Grand Slam.

The reigning Australian Open and French Open champion entered Wednesday's quarterfinals on an 18-match winning streak at Grand Slams. No male player has achieved a calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969. Novak Djokovic missed out on the feat last season as he lost the US Open final.

The Spaniard also played through his recurring foot injury during the French Open last month. After the tournament, he revealed that his chronic foot injury got worse to the extent that he had to take multiple painkillers and injections in his left foot before each match in Paris.

Battling past injury concerns and pain, he defeated the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and Casper Ruud in consecutive matches to win the title.

