Watch: Rafael Nadal wins incredible 40-shot rally against Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open 2022, Twitter reacts

Rafael Nadal turned the clock back on Sunday with a 40-shot rally against Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2022 Australian Open. The Spaniard produced a backhand slice winner of the highest quality at the end of the rally, prompting loud cheers of appreciation from the Melbourne crowd.

The 35-year-old became the first male player in the history of tennis to win 21 Grand Slam titles. The 5 hours and 24 minutes-long encounter ended 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in favor of the Mallorcan. Having lost the first two sets, Nadal rallied in the last three to pull off one of the most memorable comeback wins in recent times.

The first set was an uncharacteristic display by Nadal, who had his serve broken twice enroute to losing the set 2-6. The 40-shot rally in Medvedev's second service game of the second set marked the first time the Spaniard forced break point on his opponent's serve in the match.

He converted soon after to take a 3-1 lead in the second set. After being quiet for so long into the contest, the moment of magic brought the fans of the former World No. 1 on social media back to life.

"HELLO! 40-shot rally ending with an insouciant slice winner I don't even know how to describe, and Rafa has his first break points of the match!" the Tennis Podcast tweeted.

40-shot rally ending with an insouciant Nadal slice winner I don't even know how to describe, and Rafa has his first break points of the match! HELLO40-shot rally ending with an insouciant Nadal slice winner I don't even know how to describe, and Rafa has his first break points of the match!

"There has been some moments of magic from Rafa. Like this shot at the end of a 40-shot rally. He needs plenty more of these today," another user tweeted.

There has been some moments of magic from Nadal. Like this shot at the end of a 40-shot rally. He needs plenty more of these today.



There has been some moments of magic from Nadal. Like this shot at the end of a 40-shot rally. He needs plenty more of these today.Australian Open #AusOpen There has been some moments of magic from Nadal. Like this shot at the end of a 40-shot rally. He needs plenty more of these today.🎥 Australian Openhttps://t.co/jStOWHZT0v

2956 rpm's on the backhand slice winner from Nadal! OOF!



40 shot rally!2956 rpm's on the backhand slice winner from Nadal! OOF! 🔥 40 shot rally!2956 rpm's on the backhand slice winner from Nadal! OOF!https://t.co/R7MTPgrCVS

Many praised the Mallorcans's perseverance even at his age and expressed their astonishment at the athleticism exhibited by the 35-year-old.

"An aging Rafael Nadal winning a 40 shot long rally in the final of a hardcourt major tournament is not something that was on my 2022 bingo card," tweeted one user.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 An ageing Rafael Nadal winning a 40 shot long rally in the final of a hardcourt major tournament is not something that was on my 2022 bingo card. An ageing Rafael Nadal winning a 40 shot long rally in the final of a hardcourt major tournament is not something that was on my 2022 bingo card.

Praveen Sr @Praveen38278227 🥵 and a break... Its a warhorse ppl @RafaelNadal

#AusOpen A 40 shot rally🥵 and a break... Its a warhorse ppl A 40 shot rally 🔥🥵 and a break... Its a warhorse ppl🐎 @RafaelNadal #AusOpen

Above all, it was the World No. 5's sheer skill in pulling off such a unique shot that made the fans jubiliant. Some called his technique "freakish"-ly good; some were of the opinion that the shot ought to be added to his career highlights reel.

"Bang! Backhand drop shot to win a 40 shot rally. Freakish from Nadal," tweeted an user.

Peter Psaltis @peterp79 Bang! Backhand drop shot to win a 40 shot rally. Freakish from Nadal. Bang! Backhand drop shot to win a 40 shot rally. Freakish from Nadal.

☪︎ @Grealish10i Nadal won a 40 shot rally. Dont care what happens now Nadal won a 40 shot rally. Dont care what happens now

Chetan Pathak @ChetanPathak Whatever happens in this match, that impossibly angled backhand slice winner from Nadal to end a 40 shot rally needs to be put in his career highlights reel. #AusOpen Whatever happens in this match, that impossibly angled backhand slice winner from Nadal to end a 40 shot rally needs to be put in his career highlights reel. #AusOpen

One fan went to the extent of requesting the Australian Open to bring more iced towels to the court, implying that the contest was starting to heat up.

"40 shot rally ending in a backhand volley slice shot. go Rafa! Bring more towels with ice!!"

Rafael Nadal continues his unbeaten run in 2022 with his victory over Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal lost the second set in a tiebreaker after going a break up

Despite going 1-3 down, Daniil Medvedev fought back to break the Mallorcan's serve in the second set. The two broke each other's serve once more and then held their final service games to take the set to a tiebreaker.

The World No. 2 prevailed in the second set to move one set closer to victory. But he could not keep up the momentum, losing the third and fourth sets 6-4.

With everything to play for in the final set, the Spaniard broke Medvedev's third service game. But he was broken back while serving for the championship. Nadal then broke the Russian's sixth service game to take the final set and championship.

With the win, the 21-time Grand Slam champion continued his unbeaten run in 2022. Since his first match at the Melbourne Summer Set, the World No. 5 has won 10 matches on the trot and will end the Australian swing without a loss against his name.

