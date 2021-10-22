Watch: Rafael Nadal's new commercial that marks the start of another "inspirational journey"

Rafael Nadal recently appeared in a teaser commercial for KIA Motors, continuing his long-time association with the South Korean automobile manufacturer. While sharing the video on his social media channels, the 20-time Grand Slam winner stated that this is the beginning of another "inspirational journey".

"Today one of my longest standing partners @kia.worldwide presented me with my own limited-edition EV6 as part of their commitment to a more sustainable future," Nadal wrote in the caption. "I can’t wait to support them on this new inspirational journey."

Rafael Nadal's partnership with Kia Motors first started in 2008. The Spaniard has had similar long-standing contracts with brands like American footwear and apparel company Nike, who first signed him in 2000.

Babolat, the French sports equipment business, is another brand which has become synonymous with Rafael Nadal. The 35-year-old has been using their AeroPro Drive Original frames since 2004.

Recently, Nadal was found speaking at an EdTech conference called enlightED, which was partly organized by his sponsor, Telefonica. The King of Clay has been affiliated with the Spanish telecommunication provider since 2014.

A subsidiary of Telefonica, Movistar helped set up the Rafa Nadal Academy in 2016. That was a part of Telefonica's "Open Future" initiative, which supports businesses that use new-age technology solutions for high-performance training centers.

Rafael Nadal preparing to participate in Australian Open 2022

Rafael Nadal (R) with Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 Australian Open

While Rafael Nadal has been actively participating in several events off the court over the last few months, his fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the ATP circuit. The Spaniard is scheduled to make a comeback at the 2022 Australian Open, and he has recently been spotted working hard on the practice courts.

The lead-up to the Melbourne Slam is looking chaotic, with players unsure about the vaccination mandate to be imposed by the Victoria government. But Nadal is one of the few top-ranked players who has openly voiced his opinion on vaccination, stating while there may be side-effects, it is a step towards normalcy.

"The only way out of this nightmare is vaccination," Nadal had said in August. "Our responsibility as human beings is to accept it. I know there is a percentage of people who will suffer from side effects, but the effects of the virus are worse."

The 35-year-old clinched two titles in the post-pandemic season - at the Barcelona Open in April and the Rome Masters in May - but he hasn't been at his best since. At Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal let slip a one-set lead against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, losing the match in four. The Serb's unprecedented comeback came on the heels of Stefanos Tsitsipas' five-set win in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Australian Open, making it an unsuccessful Slam year for Nadal overall.

Currently recovering from a chronic foot injury that has forced him to stay out of action since the Washington Open in August, Rafael Nadal will be looking to make a strong comeback during the 2022 season.

