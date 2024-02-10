Watch: Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel shares glimpse of Spaniard's golf session

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel recently shared a glimpse of their golf session on Instagram.

Rafael Nadal's love for golf is nothing new and he has even participated in amateur and professional golf tournaments. The Spaniard finished fifth at the Balearic Golf Championship held in Spain in June 2022. He participated in the 'Solidarity Tournament' held at his hometown Mallorca to raise money for his foundation in September last year.

Maribel posted a video of Rafael Nadal playing golf on her Instagram page. Watch the clip here:

Maribel, who is three years younger to Rafael Nadal, is also a golf lover. Last year, she participated in a charity event organized by "Equality Golf." The event was organized to raise money for people with functional diversity and for saving the environment.

Maribel, who has completed her education in sports management, works as a marketing and sales head at her brother's tennis academy. She has been a regular face in Rafael Nadal's support circle since he turned a professional tennis player.

Maribel has cheered on her brother whenever he posted videos or photos of his training sessions on social media. She has often been seen in his players' box during tournaments.

"I have no doubts about the level that Rafael Nadal can offer" - Coach Carlos Moya on Spaniard's comeback from injury

Rafael Nadal at the Brisbane International 2024

Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya has said that the Spaniard could be a contender for titles if he keeps himself injury-free. Nadal, who spent most of the 2023 season on the sidelines due to a hip injury that required surgery, made it to the quarterfinals of the Brisbane Open this year.

"He won the first two games well and almost beat a player who almost beat Tsitsipas in Australia the following week. That is, of a high level. I think that, after one game, I have no doubts about the level that Rafa can offer. I said he would need about 10 games to get to that 100% level," Moya told the Spanish tennis outlet Punto de Break.

After winning his first two matches in Brisbane, Nadal lost to Australia's Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals. He did not participate in the Australian Open this year due to the hip injury that he picked up during the loss.

After his brief stint in Australia, Nadal is slated to return to action at the Qatar Open, an ATP 250 event that will be held in Doha between February 19 and 25.

"I don't know if he is at that level, but if injuries don't prevent him, I think he will be a candidate player for the tournaments he plays," Moya said.

