Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel recently took part in an exhibition match to inaugurate new pickleball courts at the 22-time Major winner's tennis academy in Mallorca.

The Rafa Nadal Academy was founded in 2016 by the Spaniard and his team. The famed academy recently opened a new pickleball court ahead of the RSM Mediterranean Open, which will be held from December 8-10.

Maribel, marketing and sales head at the Mallorca-based academy, insisted that she had a ball during her first-ever pickleball outing.

"It actually is super fun and I had a very, very good time. It's the first time I played pickleball. If you've played tennis, you'll recognise some things but the rules are different, the technique is also different. I had so much fun," Maribel said in a video posted by the Rafa Nadal Academy on X.

"We have 45 tennis courts and 16 paddle courts, it gives us great satisfaction to have the first pickleball court in the Balearic Islands. I think it's a super fun sport. I am sure that the kids of the Academy and the adults who come to our facilities will have a great time," she added.

Maribel teamed up with professional pickleball player Carlos Perez to take on Rafa Nadal Academy Head Coach Tomeu Salva and Pei-Kao, a Taiwanese pickleball pro. In the video, she displayed sublime touch and reactions with the paddle, hitting shots effortlessly.

Her partner Perez, meanwhile, showered rich praise on the academy's arrangements, saying:

"When we arrived at the academy, we realized this was next-level. This was all we'd dreamed of when we started."

All you need to know about Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel

Maria Isabel 'Maribel' Nadal is the 22-time Major winner's younger sister and has always been a regular figure in his support circle over the last two decades. The 34-year-old has completed her education in sports management.

Maribel came to public attention last year during Rafael Nadal's fourth-round match encounter against home favorite Frances Tiafoe at the US Open. She and the Spaniard's team were captured on camera reminding the 22-time Major winner from the player's box that he needed to take caffeine to re-energize himself.

The 34-year-old sports marketing head also congratulated Iga Swiatek after she won her maiden WTA Finals title in Cancun earlier this month.

"Congraaats Iga," she wrote in the comments section of Swiatek's Instagram post.

