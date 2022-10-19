Rafael Nadal's tennis academy got a brand identity and logo revamp as it celebrated its sixth anniversary on October 19.

A video posted by the Rafa Nadal Academy on its social media accounts showed the change as the clip transitioned from the young Nadal to the present one. Up-and-coming players from the academy, such as 2022 US Open juniors champion Alex Eala, were also shown as well as the facilities and the picturesque backdrop of Mallorca.

The new logo is based on Nadal and is "challenging, vibrant, iconic and unorthodox," according to Interbrand executive director Borja Borrero. Interbrand is the world's largest brand consultancy and was charged with carrying out the rebranding.

"The new image of Rafa Nadal Academy is based on the identity of Rafael Nadal himself in your most competitive aspect. It is a challenging, vibrant, iconic and unorthodox new brand DNA. To do this, Interbrand has created a new visual expression inspired by the energy that the player emanates on the court. A new wordmark has been developed in which Rafa's characteristic 'bite' of the trophies stands out," said Borrero.

The promotional ad also showed the academy's mission and vision as well as the values that it wants to impart to its players and scholars.

"We all have an ideal. Chasing it will only make you better" was the opening message of the video promotion. Iconic, defiant, vibrant, unorthodox. Welcome to Rafa Nadal Academy, the place for the restless and the brave. Enjoy the journey, play hard, write your own story. Practice like a champion, act like a champion. Live the experience," the ad stated.

The video ended with the new logo which, as Borrero further explained, was inspired by Nadal's strength and the dynamism of his game.

"The strength and dynamism of his (Rafael Nadal) game inspire the visual code in communications, giving them angularity, forcefulness and spontaneity. The result is a new staging that projects the brand into the future, making it more relevant and inspiring to all kinds of audiences," Borrero stated.

When Roger Federer joined Rafael Nadal for his academy's inauguration

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Roger Federer was the special guest at the opening of rival-turned-friend Rafael Nadal's academy six years ago. During the inauguration, the Swiss maestro stated that he would send his kids to the Rafa Nadal Academy if they wanted to learn tennis.

"One thing's for sure, I know where I’m going to send my kids if they want to learn tennis. I’m going to send them right here," said Federer.

