WATCH: Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello watches on as baby son adorably engages Jannik Sinner in football session

Rafael Nadal's baby son recently engaged in an adorable football session with Jannik Sinner as his mother Maria Francisca Perello watched on.

Nadal and Sinner are currently preparing for the upcoming Indian Wells, which starts on March 6. The former World No. 1 drew Milos Raonic in the first round. Meanwhile, the Italian, who received a bye in the first round due to his superior ranking, will face the winner of the match between Thanasi Kokkinakis and Marcos Giron to kick off his campaign.

An X (formerly Twitter) account posted a video today in which the 22-time Grand Slam champion's 17-month-old son can be seen enjoying a session of football. In the first video, baby Nadal is being carried by his mother Maria while he holds a small-sized racket which has been spotted with him on many occasions.

In a continuation video, the little one is seen dragging towards something that caught his interest, which is later revealed to be a football. The mother and son duo then meet Jannik Sinner, who greets them and engages in a football session with the former World No. 1's son. On receiving a pass from the Italian, the baby Spaniard lifts the ball with his hand and tries to put the ball in the back of the net.

Maria tries to stop her son and asks her son to rather pass the ball to Sinner, which creates a hilarious and adorable situation. In a final heartwarming clip, Nadal's wife and son are seen playing football together.

Rafael Nadal faces a tough path in Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal is a three-time Indian Wells Masters champion. However, he will have to go through a challenging draw in his bid for a fourth title.

The 37-year-old will begin his run against former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic in the first round on March 8 and then face Holger Rune in the second round. In the third round, he could face fellow southpaw Denis Shapovalov or Lorenzo Musetti.

In the fourth round, the Spaniard's potential opponents could be the man who defeated him in the 2022 finals, Taylor Fritz, or one of the few players to defeat him three times on clay-Fabio Fognini.

Nadal could then face Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinal, which may then be followed by a 60th match against his longtime rival Novak Djokovic in the semifinal. In the final, one of Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz could stand between the 22-time Major champion and the trophy.

