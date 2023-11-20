Watch: Rafael Nadal shows signs of new vigor during training as he hits the court with Carlos Moya ahead of anticipated comeback

Rafael Nadal is preparing to go all out during the 2024 season if his latest update is anything to go by.

Nadal, who shared the worrisome news of his hip injury at the 2023 Australian Open, eventually underwent an arthroscopic procedure, which forced him to cut his season short.

The Spaniard is now back to training ahead of his highly-anticipated competitive return in 2024, which is likely to mark his career’s final season.

And, as per his latest updates on social media, Rafael Nadal has ramped up his preparations. On Monday, November 20, the 37-year-old shared a video from one of his practice sessions, where he showed signs of new vigor. He could be seen hitting the court with Marc Lopez as well as his longtime coach, former World No. 1 Carlos Moya.

“As we start another week… we continue… Vamos! [Let’s go],” Rafael Nadal captioned the Instagram post.

It is worth noting that just a few days back, the 22-time Grand Slam champion had revealed that he was uncertain about ever taking to the court again, following his devastating injury.

“Well, I didn't know if I would play tennis again one day. And now, I sincerely believe that I will play again,” the 37-year-old told the press at the Teknon Tennis Clinic in Barcelona.

The Spaniard’s latest progress video thus carries immense significance. He also recently conveyed that he will be sharing the schedule for his 2024 campaign soon, after having a conversation with his team.

"I confirmed I’ll be back. Stay tuned these days when I decide and announce with my team when and where," the Spaniard teased on Instagram a few days ago.

"I just want to see Rafael Nadal around as much as possible" – Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios at the 2020 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios, who featured as a guest analyst on the Tennis Channel during the recent 2023 ATP Finals, confessed that he is eagerly waiting for Rafael Nadal’s comeback despite their bitter-sweet rivalry.

“We still have a bit of a bittersweet rivalry there between me and him. But the whole tennis world misses him. As one of his fellow competitors, we’ve had some battles and epics and I just want to see him around as much as possible,” Kyrgios said on the Tennis Channel.

The Aussie and the Spaniard have locked horns nine times in their careers. The duo’s first meeting came at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships, where the then World No. 1 was stunned by a 19-year-old Kyrgios in the Round of 16.

However, in the years that followed, the Spaniard improved his head-to-head record against the Aussie to 6-3 in his favor.

"He has made me improve, just made me an all-round better player for my career moving forward. So, I’ll tell you that I’ve played him nine times, I never thought I’d play him that many times in my career so I just want to see him back out there healthy," Nick Kyrgios added.

