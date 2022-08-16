Watch: Rafael Nadal is all smiles during Cincinnati Open practice

Rafael Nadal is returning to the Cincinnati Open after a four-year absence as he kicks off his preparations for the US Open.

Nadal is playing in his first event since an abdominal injury forced him to withdraw from Wimbledon last month.

In a video posted by the tournament on its Twitter account, the 22-time Grand Slam champ could be seen enjoying his practice session at the venue. The Spaniard laughed and flashed a smile as he lunged forward for a hit and playfully kicked a tennis ball.

"22 Slam titles and it's all about having fun," the video was captioned.

While Nadal seemed relaxed in the video – a welcome news for fans of the 2013 Cincinnati Open champion – the World No. 3 is well aware that his comeback from injury will not be easy.

"You need to know that when you come back after a while, things aren’t going to be perfect. You can’t expect to play at an amazing level from the beginning. Knowing that you [need to] be humble enough to fight with the tools that you have at the beginning to win the first match; then, when you win a match or two, things change and you start to feel competitive again," said Rafael Nadal in his pre-tournament press conference.

While he assessed that he was playing "more or less OK," Nadal said that match competition was different, especially at the Masters 1000 level where one would face tough opponents from the onset.

"If you are playing well, and I think I am playing more or less OK, you have some good feelings on the court," Nadal said. "But competition is different, and you need to accept that things are going to be difficult, even more so in a Masters 1000."

Because when you come back, even at a Grand Slam, if you are lucky with the draw, even if you aren’t playing at a high level, you have a chance to win a couple of matches," he continued. "But at a Masters 1000, opponents are very demanding right from the beginning so you need to play at a high level, and that is what I am going to try to do."

Nadal last played at the Cincinnati Open in 2017 where he lost to mercurial Aussie Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals. He holds a 22-11 record at the event.

"I am trying to do things properly, trying to be a bit more conservative; I hope I can be ready for the action here" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal poses with his Cincinnati Open trophy in 2013

Rafael Nadal is looking to tighten the gap in the race for the most Masters 1000 titles as he eyes his second crown at the Cincinnati Open.

Nadal is setting his sights on his 37th trophy at this level to inch closer to record-setting Novak Djokovic, who holds 38.

During the presser, Nadal said that he is "trying to do things properly" so that he can be ready for action in Cincinnati.

"I had a small tear in the abdomen, so it is dangerous. The abdominal is a place that is dangerous because on every serve you put a lot of effort there. I am trying to do things properly, trying to be a bit more conservative. I hope I can be ready for the action here," said Rafael Nadal.

Nadal is set to face the winner between Borna Coric and Lorenzo Musetti in his opening match Wednesday night.

