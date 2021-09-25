Watch: Rafael Nadal spotted with Nico Rosberg and the Prince of Monaco at star-studded boat show

Rafael Nadal recently attended the Monaco Yacht Show presented by Sunreef Yachts, and he seemingly had a blast. Pictures and footage from the event have emerged on social media, showing the Spaniard meeting the likes of 2016 Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg as well as the Prince of Monaco.

Rafael Nadal is currently spending some time away from the tennis court. The 35-year-old aggravated a chronic foot injury during his Roland Garros semifinal against Novak Djokovic a few months ago. Although Nadal did return in Washington, he ended up calling time on his 2021 season just before the start of the US Open.

Rafael Nadal received medical treatment for his foot injury a few days ago, and will likely resume training in a few weeks. But he decided to travel to Monaco earlier this week in order to break the monotony of his recovery period.

The Spaniard was among a host of celebrity guests who attended the Monaco Yacht Show. Nadal put on display his own Sunreef boat at the event, which aims to give a platform to the best yacht designers in the world.

During the course of the show Nico Rosberg, another fellow boat enthusiast, was invited by Rafael Nadal aboard his Sunreef 80 Power Catamaran Great White yacht. Rosberg then proceeded to make a recording of the interior design of the boat while conversing with Nadal.

Tanika @SitTanyusha via nicorosberg ig stories via nicorosberg ig stories https://t.co/Y8Hhatgp9a

Nico Rosberg began the video by disclosing to his fans that he had had the opportunity to take a tour of Rafael Nadal's boat, which the Spaniard bought in 2020. Nadal replied that he was happy to be in the German's company, before expressing his happiness about attending the annual boat show.

Nico Rosberg also compared the fanfare that the Monaco Yacht Show received to the Monte Carlo Masters, a tennis tournament where Rafael Nadal has triumphed a whopping 11 times. The former racer subsequently uploaded the video on his Instagram stories.

Rosberg later took to his Twitter account too, thanking Nadal for the "nice chats" the two had.

Rafael Nadal on his part put up an Instagram post stating that he enjoyed chatting with Nico Rosberg.

"Great time today with Nico Rosberg, nice meeting you and having a nice chat," Rafael Nadal wrote on Instagram.

Sunreef Yachts claims it was a great honor for their team to witness Rafael Nadal meeting the Prince of Monaco

Rafael Nadal also ran into Prince Albert II of Monaco during the show. Sunreef Yachts subsequently took to their Instagram handle to talk about the pair's chance meeting, posting a story with the following caption:

"H.S.H Prince Albert II meeting Sunreef Ambassador Rafael Nadal at the Monaco Yacht Show. A great honor for the entire Sunreef Yachts team!"

Also Read

Sunreef Yachts were all in raptures over Rafael Nadal running into the Prince of Monaco

It should be noted that while Rafael Nadal had never met Nico Rosberg before the boat show, he's had the privilege of exchanging pleasantries with the Prince in the past. Prince Albert II has watched Nadal lift the title at Monte Carlo several times, and last year he even invited the Spaniard at the Prince's Palace of Monaco.

Edited by Musab Abid