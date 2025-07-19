  • home icon
  WATCH: Rafael Nadal & Tom Brady have the time of their lives going head-to-head against each other in golf

WATCH: Rafael Nadal & Tom Brady have the time of their lives going head-to-head against each other in golf

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Jul 19, 2025 18:02 GMT
Rafael Nadal and Tom Brady
Rafael Nadal and Tom Brady

Rafael Nadal and NFL legend Tom Brady, fellow E1 Series team owners, went head-on with each other in a golf game. Nadal owns Team Rafa, and the latter owns Team Brady in the E1 electric boat racing league.

Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam title winner, known for his dominance on clay, became an investor in the electric boat racing league in 2023. Tom Brady followed him, and another sporting legend, LeBron James, also joined them as a team owner.

As the E1 Monaco is underway, a clip of the Spaniard and Brady has gone viral, showing the two E1 team owners playing a round of golf against each other. After Nadal's first shot, Brady was left in awe, expressing how the former would not go down without a good competition.

"He's not going down without a fight after that drive."

The NFL leader in career quarterback wins, Tom Brady, further noted that he needs to elevate his game.

"I got to go for it. I'm playing against Rafael Nadal."

Brady clinched the win against the Spaniard, and they concluded the session with a handshake.

Team Rafa has been leading the standings, leaving Aoki in second and Brady's team in third until Brady catapulted to No. 1 amid the Monaco campaign. In February this year, at the E1 Doha GP, Team Rafa clinched its first-ever victory in the UIM E1 World Championship.

Rafael Nadal made his feelings known about his team getting saved from severe damage at the Monaco qualifications

Nadal at the 2025 French Open - Day One - (Source: Getty)
Nadal at the 2025 French Open - Day One

Team Rafa was at the helm of the standings when they bid for another title in Monaco. However, an on-water crash between the Spaniard's team and Brazil led to the captain, Tom Chiappe, jumping clear of his Racebird and leaving his co-pilot and Nadal concerned.

Following the crash, the tennis legend was distressed as he said:

“It was scary. Seeing it in real-time, I was worried for Tom. From the sidelines it looked dangerous. The main thing is he’s okay, he’s healthy. Everything else doesn’t matter when you go through something like this.” (via E1 Series)

Nadal concluded his illustrious career in 2024 and received a grand farewell at the 2025 French Open. He was honored with a silver plaque, featuring his feet, on Court Philippe-Chatrier, as he shared the clay court with his fellow luminaries, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

He recorded 81 straight wins on clay, the longest single-surface win streak in the Open Era.

