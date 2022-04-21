Watch: Rafael Nadal trains at his academy as he gears up for return

Rafael Nadal is gearing up for his return to action following a four-week layoff due to a rib injury. In a video posted by the Rafa Nadal Academy on Twitter, the Spaniard was seen firing off some of his trademark forehands.

His fans were quite predictably ecstatic at the 17-second video posted by the academy.

One user gushed over Nadal's forehand, saying it had the power to heal the earth.

"That last forehand...earth is healing with him healing. Vamos Rafa!!"

Another fan said watching Nadal on clay was a huge mood booster.

"Seeing Rafa dancing on clay brightens my day."

Loli @LoliLondon @rnadalacademy @RafaelNadal Seeing Rafa dancing on clay brighten my day @rnadalacademy @RafaelNadal Seeing Rafa dancing on clay brighten my day 🌞🌞🌞

Nadal sustained a stress fracture in his rib during his Indian Wells campaign, which ended with a straight-sets loss to Taylor Fritz in the final. The Spaniard said after the match that he would be out of action for around six weeks.

He missed last week's Monte-Carlo Masters and the ongoing Barcelona Open as well. But the 21-time Slam champion provided an update on his recovery earlier this week, posting pictures of himself practicing for the first time in a month.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal 🏻

Que ilusión volver a pisar la tierra! 🏻 Hoy tras 4 semanas sin pisar una pista de tenis, primer entrenamiento suaveQue ilusión volver a pisar la tierra! Hoy tras 4 semanas sin pisar una pista de tenis, primer entrenamiento suave 👌🏻Que ilusión volver a pisar la tierra! 💪🏻 https://t.co/JC9j0MPGzD

Rafael Nadal "intends to play in Madrid," says Uncle Toni

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni recently revealed that his nephew was planning to return to action in the Madrid Open, which kicks off later this month. Nadal is a five-time champion in the Spanish capital.

Rafael Nadal lost to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinal of the Madrid Open last year.

In an interview with Spanish channel RTVE as quoted by Eurosport, Toni said that his nephew would be in Madrid provided he is fully fit.

"Rafa told me he intends to play in Madrid,” said Toni Nadal.

“There are still two weeks left to see if everything evolves correctly. If he is fit, he will play."

Nadal will look to get some matches under his belt in Madrid and then Rome before shifting his focus to Roland Garros. The Spaniard has won a record 13 titles in Paris but was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the semifinals last year.

Edited by Arvind Sriram