Watch: Rafael Nadal trains ahead of the Indian Wells Masters

Rafael Nadal has shared a photo of himself practicing for his next tournament on Instagram. The Spaniard won his third title of the year at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel over the weekend and is set to compete at the Indian Wells Masters next. The men's singles event is set to begin on March 10.

The Spaniard has already arrived in California and expressed his joy at being back there along with his eagerness to meet his fans. Nadal wrote on social media:

"Here we are back at this amazing part of the world. What a place, what a tournament. #indianwells Looking forward to seeing again my US fans of the west coast! 😉😘"

Nadal is a three-time champion at Indian Wells. He won his first title at the tournament in 2007, defeating Novak Djokovic in the final. He picked up his next title in 2009, this time besting Andy Murray in the final. The Spaniard won his most recent title in 2013, defeating Juan Martin del Potro in three sets. He was also a finalist in 2011.

Since 2013, Nadal's best results at the tournament have been a couple of semifinal appearances in 2016 and 2019. The 2021 edition of the event was held in October, but the former World No. 1 didn't compete as he had already ended his season prior to that owing to injury.

This year, he's one of the favorites to win the title based on his recent form.

Rafael Nadal has made a career best start to a season in 2022

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open.

After ending his 2021 season in August due to an injury, Rafael Nadal returned to action at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set in early January. He won his 89th career title there for a successful comeback.

The Spaniard competed at the Australian Open following that. He made it to the final, notching up wins over players like Karen Khachanov, Denis Shapovalov and Matteo Berrettini along the way.

Nadal was up against Daniil Medvedev in the title clash. He lost the first couple of sets against the Russian, but staged a spectacular turnaround to win his 21st Grand Slam title. He also completed a career double Grand Slam with his win in Melbourne.

Nadal's third tournament of the year was the Abierto Mexicano Telcel, which he won without losing a set. In the semifinals, he once again defeated Medvedev while besting Cameron Norrie in the final.

With three titles and a 15-0 record to begin the year, he has made a career-best start to the season with new career milestones along the way as well. He has looked unstoppable so far and will aim to keep his unbeaten streak going in Indian Wells as well.

