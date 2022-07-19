Watch: Rafael Nadal trains for the first time since Wimbledon withdrawal

Rafael Nadal was seen training for the first time since withdrawing from Wimbledon. In a video uploaded to Twitter, Nadal is hitting some solid forehands on hardcourts ahead of the summer hardcourt swing.

The Spaniard is seen hitting groundstrokes with a lot of power and spin, as he always does in training sessions, which are encouraging signs following his injury troubles.

Nadal had stated in his press conference ahead of his withdrawal at Wimbledon that he'd be able to practice from the baseline in about a week. Furthermore, he revealed that he'd have to wait at least a couple of weeks more before he could serve.

The Spaniard battled pain in his Wimbledon quarterfinal clash against Taylor Fritz, even taking a medical timeout in the second set before recovering to win the contest in five sets. After scans revealed that he had suffered a seven millimeter muscle tear in his abdomen, he pulled out of the tournament before his last four clash with Nick Kyrgios.

Nadal is expected to take at least three more weeks to fully recover from his abdomen injury. He was recently seen enjoying a summer break with close friends in Formentera, Spain.

Rafael Nadal eyes 23rd Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal celebrates his quarterfinal win against Taylor Fritz.

Rafael Nadal will be looking to win his 23rd Grand Slam title at the upcoming US Open. The veteran has won four titles at Flushing Meadows to date.

The 36-year-old won his first title in New York back in 2010 when he defeated Novak Djokovic in four sets, achieving the career Grand Slam. He then went on to win the US Open again in 2013 (beating Djokovic again), 2017 (beating Kevin Anderson) and 2019 (defeating Daniil Medvedev). However, Nadal didn't take part in the previous edition of the US Open as he was recovering from his recurring foot injury.

Meanwhile, Nadal has been in sublime form in the recent past, winning the 2022 Australian Open after beating Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling five-set contest. Subsequently, he went on to win a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros, which was his 22nd Grand Slam.

Before the US Open, the Spaniard is expected to take part in Masters events in Canada and Cincinnati. This year's US Open will commence from August 29, giving Nadal enough time to recover and get ready for the last Major of the season.

