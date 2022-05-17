Watch: Rafael Nadal trains for one last time before leaving for Paris as he steps up pursuit of 14th French Open title

In his quest for a 14th French Open crown, Rafael Nadal is gearing up for the Grand Slam on the practice courts. On Tuesday, he shared a video of his final practice session at his academy in Manacor before leaving for Paris to participate at Roland Garros.

Earlier this week, Nadal announced his plans to play at the French Open as he travels to Paris on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old was in the middle of an intense practice session where he was hitting forehands. More importantly, he seemed to be moving freely. The update comes just five days after he struggled with a recurring foot injury in his loss to Denis Shapovalov in the third round of the Italian Open.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mallorcan also shared a few stills from his practice session.

"Today, Tuesday, here at the Rafa Nadal Academy by MoviStar…Tomorrow Paris," he mentioned in the post.

While it is still not clear how comfortable he was during practice, the intensity he showed and the free range of movement suggests good news for him and his fans.

After arriving in Paris on Wednesday, the 13-time champ will have at least four more days to get ready for the tournament. Nadal will hope for a late start to the tournament as he hopes to reach full fitness ahead of his campaign for a 14th French Open title.

The draws for the event are expected to be announced on Thursday. Nadal dropped to World No. 5 in the rankings after the Italian Open. This means he could potentially face World No. 1 Novak Djokovic as soon as the quarterfinals.

Interesting milestones in sight for Rafael Nadal at French Open 2022

2020 French Open - Day Fifteen

Rafael Nadal leads the all-time race for Grand Slams with 21 titles to his name. Another French Open triumph would not just extend that lead, but give him a 14th title in Paris, meaning his Roland Garros title tally would equal Pete Sampras' total Grand Slam tally.

Additionally, Nadal would stand third on the all-time Grand Slam list (men and women), behind only Serena Williams (23) and Margaret Court (24) as he would draw level with Steffi Graf at 22 Slams.

Nadal will also take a lead of two Slams over his arch-rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who are tied at 20 Slams each.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan