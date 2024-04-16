WATCH: Rafael Nadal welcomed with thunderous applause on his return to action at Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal walked on-court for his first competitive match in more than three months at the 2024 Barcelona Open on Tuesday (April 16). Not surprisingly, the Spaniard was treated to a raucous response from the local crowd at the ATP 500 tournament.

The 22-time Major winner's comeback to pro tennis hit a major setback in January this year. Although the former World No. 1 reached the quarterfinals in his first tournament of the season at the Brisbane International, he picked up a muscle tear in his left hip before losing to Jordan Thompson in three sets.

Rafael Nadal was subsequently forced to miss the Australian Open in January. The Spaniard's physical conditioning didn't get significantly better in the following months as he withdrew from the Qatar Open in February, the Indian Wells Masters in March, and the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month.

That said, the 37-year-old seems to be in top form finally, going by his first-round outing against Italy's Flavio Cobolli at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on Tuesday (April 16). The 12-time champion walked onto the show court, which is fittingly called 'Pista Rafa Nadal', to thunderous applause from his fans.

Although Nadal was moving a bit gingerly in the first few games of the match, he got into a good rhythm soon after. The Spaniard would break his opponent twice to take the opening set 6-2.

The second set followed in a similar vein as he broke the Italian twice to win the second set and the match 6-2, 6-3. He will next face fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur for a place in the third round of the 2024 Barcelona Open.

A look at some of Rafael Nadal's most extraordinary feats at the Barcelona Open

The Spanish bull poses with the 2016 Barcelona Open trophy

Rafael Nadal has achieved some stellar feats at the Barcelona Open over the years. The Spaniard has triumphed at the ATP 500 tournament on 12 occasions: 2005-09, 2011-13, 2016-18, and 2021.

The former World No. 1 went on a 42-match unbeaten streak in Barcelona between 2005 and 2013 (he missed the 2010 edition of the 500-level event). Moreover, Nadal stands alone as the only player to have completed three three-peats at the tournament.

Out of the 22-time Major winner's 12 triumphs in Barcelona, nine came without the loss of a single set (2005, 2007, 2009, 2011-13, 2016-18 and 2021). He has also made it to the summit clash at the tournament 12 of the 13 times he has reached the semifinals, with his lone last-four loss coming to Dominic Thiem in 2019.

Apart from Thiem, the only players who have defeated the 12-time titlist at the ATP 500 tournament are Nicolas Almagro (2014) and Fabio Fognini (2015). Overall, the Spaniard has a 67-3 win/loss record in Barcelona, which translates to a 95.7% win rate.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

