WATCH: Rare scenes as Daniil Medvedev uncharacteristically shows emotions after surviving Arthur Fils' threat at Indian Wells

Daniil Medvedev maintained his superior Indian Wells record, winning his quarterfinal match against Arthur Fils to reach the semifinals for the third year running. The Russian won 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7).

The momentum constantly shifted from one player to another. In the first set, Medvedev secured an early break of serve and ran home the advantage to win 6-4. However, in the second set, Fils did the early running, breaking the Russian's serve and taking a healthy lead. The young Frenchman broke again to take the second set 6-2.

In the third set, Medvedev broke in the third game, taking a 2-1 lead. However, Fils rallied back winning three games on the trot to make it 4-2 in his favor. The fifth seed broke back again and took the deciding set to a tiebreaker.

Fils saved two match points in the tiebreaker, at 5-6 and 6-7, but Medvedev pounced on his third match point opportunity, making a tremendous passing shot. As soon as Fil's shot went out, the Russian held his arms aloft and jumped in joy, celebrating his victory after a two-hour 23-minute battle on the court.

The fifth seed will now face 12th-seeded Holger Rune in the semifinals.

Daniil Medvedev is looking to win all the hardcourt Masters titles

In Picture: Daniil Medvedev (Getty)

Daniil Medvedev is one of the pre-eminent hardcourt players in modern-day tennis. The Russian has an excellent record on the surface, winning 18 of his 20 titles. Even on the Grand Slam stage, Medvedev has reached six finals at the hardcourt Majors, winning in New York in 2021.

At the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, the former World No. 1 is chasing the unique distinction of winning all six hardcourt Masters 1000 titles. Medvedev won the Cincinnati Open and the Shanghai Masters in 2019, clinched the Paris Masters in 2020, won the Canadian Open in 2022, and claimed the Miami Open in 2023.

Medvedev reached the final at Indian Wells for the last two years but fell short against Carlos Alcaraz. The two seem on a collision course again this year, as the Spaniard has also reached the semifinals and is scheduled to take on Jack Draper.

However, Medvedev is looking to end his title almost two-year title drought. The Russian last won a title on the Tour in May 2023, when he captured his first claycourt title at the Italian Open.

