Watch: Roberto Bautista Agut celebrates Swiss Indoors Basel quarterfinal win with his son

Roberto Bautista Agut beat three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 7-6(5) in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors in Basel on Friday. The Spaniard will lock horns with teenager Holger Rune in the semifinals on Saturday.

However, the star of the evening turned out to be none other than Agut's young son, Roberto. Soon after the match ended, the three-year-old could be seen running towards his father. Agut was quick to embrace him and even gave him a high-five, much to the delight of the crowd.

Roberto Bautista Agut's season so far

Swiss Indoor Basel - Day 7

After beginning his season by losing in the final of the ATP Cup to Felix Auger-Aliassime, 7-6(3), 6-3, Roberto Bautista Agut fell in the third round at the Australian Open. At the Open Sud de France, the 34-year-old reached the quarterfinals before losing to Alexander Bublik.

At the Qatar Open, he beat Andy Murray, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Karen Khachanov before outplaying Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-3, 6-4, to win his first title of the year.

After a lean patch, Agut regained his form at the Halle Open, where he reached the quarterfinals. He was eventually ousted by former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, 6-2, 6-4. He then made his third final of the season at the Mallorca Open, defeating Medvedev in the process. However, he was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2) by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the title clash.

After a frustrating outing at Wimbledon, where he was forced to pull out in the second round due to COVID-19, the Spaniard reached his fourth final of the season at the Kitzbuhel Open in Austria. He beat Filip Misolic 6-2, 6-2 to win the title.

Agut will look to end his season on a strong note. Following the Swiss Indoors, he will compete in the Paris Masters where he will take on Tommy Paul in the first round.

