Watch: Roberto Bautista Agut's 2-year-old son joins him during victory speech after winning 2022 Austrian Open

Roberto Bautista Agut experienced a wonderful moment on the court with his little son Roberto during his victory celebrations after winning the 2022 Generali Open in Kitzbuhel, Austria. The Spaniard won his second title this season, defeating Next Gen ATP star Filip Misolic 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday.

Moments later, as Bautista Agut was delivering a speech and thanking those involved, he was pleasantly surprised to see his two-year-old son standing right beside the podium. A smiling Bautista Agut then lifted young Roberto in his arms and continued his speech.

By winning the Austrian Open title, Roberto Bautista Agut matched his tally of most titles won in a single season. He previously won two titles each in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. The Spaniard's 11th ATP career title is just his second on clay, with the previous one coming eight years ago.

Speaking during his on-court speech, Bautista Agut expressed the importance of Sunday's victory.

"It was a very long time since I won a title on clay," Roberto Bautista Agut said. "It’s very special for me, because I’ve done a lot of good work on this surface."

The Spaniard will rise to No. 18 in the ATP rankings on Monday. At the Austrian Open, third-seeded Bautista Agut started his campaign by defeating Austria's Jurij Rodionov 6-1, 6-4. He then had his task cut out against Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals, coming back from a set down to win 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

The 34-year-old's biggest test was in the semifinals against compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas, but he won in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(3). He was the heavy favorite in the final against 20-year-old Misolic, but the Spaniard was cautious not to take his opponent for granted.

"I knew I was a little bit the favorite today, but he had so many good wins this tournament and I knew it was going to be difficult. I played a very good match," Bautista Agut said on the same.

How has Roberto Bautista Agut fared in the 2022 season?

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six

The Austrian Open final was Roberto Bautista Agut's fourth final this season. In the first of the four finals, he lost to Felix-Auger Aliassime in the ATP Cup. The Spaniard then won the Doha Open in February by defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final before falling short to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Mallorca Open the week before Wimbledon.

Bautista Agut has reached at least one final on all three surfaces this season.

However, the Spaniard has not had the best results at Majors this year. He lost to Taylor Fritz in the third round at the Australian Open and missed the French Open due to an injury. He then withdrew ahead of his second-round match at Wimbledon after testing positive for COVID-19.

Roberto Bautista Agut will now aim to carry his momentum into the National Bank Open in Toronto, which begins next week and have a good run at the US Open.

