Watch: Roberto Bautista Agut's son adorably crashes Spaniard's post-win interview at Adelaide International 2

Roberto Bautista Agut's son Roberto Jr. rushed to the court at the Memorial Drive Tennis Center during the Spaniard's session with the press on Friday (January 13).

Agut was speaking to the media after his semi-final match against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the Adelaide-based tournament when Roberto came rushing to his father. The 34-year-old's son drew a huge reaction from the fans as soon as he set foot on the court.

Tennis TV took to social media on Friday to share the adorable moment with fans.

"Oh, just the cutest thing ever happening here at #AdelaideTennis," they wrote in their tweet.

Agut lifted and kissed his son proudly as the crowd went on to voice their delight at witnessing the beautiful scene. The reporter affirmed that young Roberto is beautiful, to which the World No. 26 jokingly replied:

"Thank you... because of my wife."

On witnessing Agut's son running actively around the court, the reporter suggested that the child is a potential athlete. In response, the Spaniard conveyed that his son is in fact fond of sports, including tennis, and that they often play together.

"Yeah, he likes to play tennis. Everything with a ball, he enjoys. Well, he's been traveling with me since he was born and well we enjoy a lot playing together," he expressed.

Agut has made a convincing run so far in the Adelaide International 2, beating Robin Hasse and compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on the road. He earned qualification to the finals after registering a hard-fought win against Kokkinakis (7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3).

The Spaniard will now face Kwon Soon-woo in the battle for the title on Saturday (January 14).

Roberto Bautista Agut will face Joao Sousa in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open

Roberto Bautista Agut at the 2023 Adelaide International 2

Roberto Bautista Agut will lock horns with Portuguese player Joao Sousa in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open on Monday (January 16). Agut will be hoping to continue the winning form from Adeliade when he hits the court at Melbourne Park for the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.

Meanwhile, Sousa was last seen in action at the ASB Classic where he suffered a first-round exit upon losing against Richard Gasquet. The current form and experience of the veteran Spaniard suggest that he will head into the match on Monday as the favorite.

However, the lack of preparation for Agut on the tricky fast surfaces in Melbourne could prove to be a huge limitation for the player.

Roberto Bautista Agut has faced Sousa on six occasions before and their head-to-head record remains tied at 3-3.

