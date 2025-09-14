WATCH: Roger Federer makes unexpected return to tennis court, battles it out with ex-rival during friendly game in Los Angeles

Roger Federer made an unexpected appearance on the tennis court, as he engaged in a friendly game with former tennis player and his ex-on-court rival, Tommy Haas. The Swiss and the German have competed against each other 17 times during the entire course of their careers.Federer retired from tennis in 2022, and Haas hung his racket in 2018 at the BNP Paribas Open, and the two were last seen in action together at the 2017 Stuttgart Open, where the German nabbed the win. Nearly eight years later, the duo faced each other at the tennis court in a friendly match on September 13, 2025, at the James Club in Los Angeles.A video of Federer delivering smooth hits even at the age of 44 is making rounds all over the internet. An X user uploaded the video of him playing at the James Club, which is an exclusive location that has a picturesque view of the skyline. The post's caption read:&quot;Roger Federer hitting with Tommy Haas at an event in Los Angeles today.&quot;Here is the video:Out of the 17 matches the Swiss and the German have played against each other, 13 matches have been bagged by the former.When Roger Federer made his feelings known about his retirementRoger Federer opened up about his retirement during an interview with GQ Sports last year, revealing that he was 'really relieved' with the decision. Talking about how the sport had been affecting his knee for the last few years, he said that he felt peace after bidding the sport adieu.&quot;I’m really relieved, if that makes any sense. I mean, the last few years have been tough with my knee. You could feel the end coming closer. So when it’s all said and done and you’re over the line and you’re retired officially, you take a deep breath and you’re like, “Wow, okay, that was good,&quot; said Roger Federer. Federer was further asked about if he missed the sport, to which he replied that he doesn't miss it, as he has tried everything he could with tennis.&quot;I get that question a lot, and I don’t miss it. I really don’t. I feel really at peace. I think it’s also because I know that my knee and my body and my mind don’t allow me to be out there. Do I feel like, Oh, I could hit that shot? Yeah, okay: Maybe I could right now. But I feel like I squeezed the lemon out. I tried everything I had. And I’m so at peace,&quot; he added. Roger Federer had an illustrious career, having won 103 ATP Tour singles titles, including 20 Grand Slam titles and 6 ATP Finals titles.