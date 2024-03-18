WATCH: Scary scenes at Miami Open as Arthur Cazaux collapses mid-match due to excessive heat during qualifiers match against Harold Mayot

French youngster Arthur Cazaux collapsed on the court during his qualifier match at the 2024 Miami Open on March 18.

Cazaux was seeded No. 3 in the 2024 Miami Open's qualification stage and faced World No. 141 and fellow Frenchman Harold Mayot in the first qualifying round. Mayot took the first set after breaking Cazaux's serve twice, only for him to fight back in the second set to force a decider.

However, Arthur Cazaux could not finish the match as he fainted on the court, possibly due to excessive heat, after 2 hours and 21 minutes of action. After a momentary pause, a medical personnel rushed towards the 21-year-old, who laid on his back. The chair umpire and Mayot also walked over to check up on Cazaux.

He was later taken off the court in a wheelchair and forced to retire from the match. As a result, Harold Mayot won the contest, 6-4, 5-7, 2-1 (ret.).

Arthur Cazaux reached the 4R of Australian Open 2024

Arthur Cazaux pictured at 2024 Australian Open

Arthur Cazaux is making promising strides on the 2024 ATP Tour and showed his true potential at the Australian Open. He came to Melbourne for his fourth Grand Slam appearance after winning a Challenger-level title in New Caledonia.

High on confidence, the World No. 74 survived a stern test against Laslo Djere in the opening round at the Australian Open, defeating him in a five-set affair 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Cazaux then registered the biggest win of his career against No. 8 seed Holger Rune in four sets 7-6(4), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round. His next scalp was No. 28 seed Tallon Griekspoor, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. The Frenchman's dream run came to an end in the fourth round against No. 9 seed Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(6), 7-6(3), 6-4.

Cazaux next played at his home tournament in Montpellier and defeated Maximilian Marterer in the first round before losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime. He also reached the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships as a qualifier.

The 21-year-old failed to qualify for the Indian Wells Masters main draw after losing in the first qualifying match and headed to play the Challenger tournament in Phoenix. As the eighth seed, he bettered Adam Walton in the first round but lost to Matteo Berrettini in the second. Berrettini would go on to reach the final of the tournament.