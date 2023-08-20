Watch: Scenes as kids chant Rafael Nadal's name in Mallorca

A video has emerged on social media, showing kids, presumably trainees at the Rafa Nadal Academy, chanting Rafael Nadal's name as they wait to say hello to the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

The kids immediately started chanting Nadal's name and waving at him, while some adults took out their phones to commemorate the moment with a video.

Nadal was recently spotted getting back to training in the gym at his academy in Mallorca. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left psoas muscle in early June.

The Spaniard said that he is aiming for a 2024 comeback when he will most likely play the last season of his career. Nadal hasn't played competitively since the 2023 Australian Open, where he unexpectedly lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round.

Nadal, who is currently ranked 140th in the world, will drop all points and be unranked if he doesn't come back before the 2023 ATP Finals.

Rafael Nadal reacts to Spain beating England in the Women's World Cup final

Rafael Nadal at a Real Madrid CF game in La Liga

Spain won their first-ever Women's FIFA World Cup on Sunday, August 20, after Olga Carmona Garcia scored the winner in the 29th minute of the final against England. They became only the second country, after Germany, to have won both the men's and women's World Cup.

Former World No.1 Rafael Nadal shared a congratulatory message for the Spanish team.

"Let's go! Congratulations! Champions of the world!" Nadal wrote on his Instagram stories.

Spain became the first nation to hold under-17, under-20, and senior world titles at the same time, becoming the fifth women's team to win the FIFA World Cup after the USA (4), Germany (2), Norway (1), and Japan (1).

Carmona Garcia (23), who plays for Nadal's favorite team Real Madrid FC, became the youngest goalscorer at the women's World Cup finals since Alex Morgan in 2011. She also became the second player after Carli Lloyd (2015) to score in a World Cup semi-final and final.

"We knew it would be tricky, England has a great team, but I think it was our game. We had the feeling we were going to do it, and this is unstoppable, the truth is I don't know what to tell you," Carmona Garcia said after the match.

