Watch: Sebastian Baez apologizes after defeating Dominic Thiem in Kitzbuhel final, Austrian's home crowd responds with ovation

Argentinian tennis player Sebastian Baez felt the need to apologize after defeating Dominic Thiem in the final of the 2023 Generali Open in Kitzbuhel.

Baez defeated Thiem in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1 on Saturday, netting himself a fifth victory in a row after coming into the tournament with four straight defeats.

The 22-year-old Argentinian got an ovation from the packed arena in Kitzbuhel after he apologized for leaving the home hero without a title.

"I know all the people here wanted Domi (Thiem) to win because he's from here, so... sorry!" Baez said.

#GeneraliOpen pic.twitter.com/r502DL67az "Sorry!"@sebaabaez7 apologises to the Kitzbuhel crowd after defeating Thiem!

Sebastian Baez played an impressive tournament in Kitzbuhel, losing just one set on his way to the trophy.

Before defeating Thiem in the final, he bested Hamad Medjedovic, 6-4, 6-2, in the first round, Roberto Carballes Baena, 6-1, 6-2, in the second, Alex Molcan, 6-4, 6-3, in the quarterfinals, and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4, in the semifinals.

After the final, Baez, who won the third title of his career in Kitzbuhel, congratulated his Austrian opponent.

"Many years ago I saw you on the TV and you motivated me to be here. Congratulations for this week to you and your team, and I hope you play better than this week," Baez said.

@sebaabaez7 🤝 @domithiem "Many years ago I saw you on the TV and you motivated me"Game recognise game@sebaabaez7 🤝 @domithiem pic.twitter.com/6gsrSlxtuj

Winning the 2023 Generali Open will catapult Baez 30 spots forward in the ATP rankings, making him World No. 42 on Monday.

Sebastian Baez becomes first Kitzbuhel winner from Argentina since Juan Martin del Potro in 2008

Argentina has had quite a few winners of the tennis tournament in Kitzbuhel, but none from that country had won the tournament since 2008 until Sebastian Baez did in 2023.

Baez lost just one set on his way to the trophy, the first for Argentina since Juan Martin del Potro won it in 2008. Interestingly, both times Argentinians defeated home crowd favorites - Baez bested Dominic Thiem in straight sets, and Del Potro dispatched Jurgen Melzer in the same manner.

Argentinians were once dominating in Kitzbuhel, as they had won nine more titles before Del Potro's one. Gaston Gaudio won it in 2005, Augustin Calleri won it in 2006, and Juan Monaco did so in 2007. The Austrian tournament was also conquered by Guillermo Coria in 2003, Horacio de la Pena in 1990, Guillermo Vilas in 1977, 1980, 1982, and 1983.

The only country that has more titles than Argentina (11) in Kitzbuhel is Spain with 14, with Roberto Bautista Agut being the latest winner (in 2022). Dominic Thiem is the only Austrian winner of the tournament, claiming the title in 2019 after defeating Albert Ramos Vinolas, 7-6(0), 6-1, in the final.