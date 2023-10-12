WATCH: Sebastian Korda & Ben Shelton exchange warm handshake and friendly embrace at the net after Shanghai Masters QF thriller

Sebastian Korda and Ben Shelton shared a warm embrace at the net after their exhilarating quarter-final match at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

The All-American clash lived up to the hype, with both players showcasing their immense potential and talent on the main stage. After two hours and 54 minutes, Korda eventually outlasted Shelton in a three-set contest, 6-7(10), 6-2, 7-6(6).

The Shanghai crowd acknowledged the effort and commitment both players displayed in the quarterfinals. The duo, who also happen to be two of the youngest American players in the top 30, shared a friendly handshake and a cordial embrace at the net after their captivating battle.

Expand Tweet

Shelton and Korda have a lot of respect for each other, and their sportsmanship and camaraderie were visible during the match.

During the first-set tiebreak, Shelton delivered a powerful wide serve that eluded Korda's racquet. Following this, Korda opted to contest the call, but the chair umpire initially ignored his appeal.

The 21-year-old, Shelton, defended his opponent and approached the chair umpire to allow him to challenge the call after missing the deadline.

"I saw him go like this. You can give him... I saw it, you can give him the challenge. He went like this (raised hand)," Shelton petitioned.

The chair umpire quickly reversed his ruling and permitted the review, as captured in the video below. However, upon review, it was evident that the initial call was accurate, resulting in Korda's loss of both the point and the challenge.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, Korda still went on to chalk up one of the biggest wins of his career, reaching his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal on the main tour.

He reflected on the absorbing quarterfinal encounter in Shanghai and also mentioned that he enjoyed sharing the court with World No. 20 Ben Shelton.

“I played at a really high level. Ben did as well, so I think it was a really high level. We had a lot of great points out there and hopefully it’s the first of many battles that we play against each other. He’s such an electric tennis player and it was a lot of fun to share the court with him today," Sebastian Korda said in his post-match interview.

Sebastian Korda will take on Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters

China Tennis Shanghai Masters: Sebastian Korda

Sebastian Korda and Hubert Hurkacz will lock horns in the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters on Saturday.

While Korda prevailed over fellow American Shelton in the quarterfinals, Hurkacz secured a brilliant comeback win over Fabian Marozdan, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

The Pole will be making his first appearance in the semifinals in Shanghai. The head-to-head between Hurkacz and Korda is poised at 1-1. The American won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Australian Open.

Both players will be eager to stake their claim for the title and do the business in Shanghai. Fans can expect an end-to-end battle between Korda's efficient strokeplay and Hurkacz's ability to change defense into attack.

The Shanghai Masters final will commence on Sunday, October 15.