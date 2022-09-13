WATCH: Serena Williams' daughter Olympia blushes as her mother talks about her fashion sense

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia blushed as her mother spoke about her fashion sense. The 40-year-old spoke to Harper's Bazaar's Nikki Ogunnaike during New York Fashion Week and said that she often asks her daughter to pick dresses for her.

As Serena Williams spoke about Olympia, the latter can be seen blushing quite a few times.

"Some times I'll say 'Olympia which color do you like better, which dress do you like better', and she will say 'that one' and I’m not sure if she’s just pointing at one because she wants to play games after that or if she’s serious. She won't know that some of the process is actually an item that Olympia picked. When it comes to fashion, there are so many things that you have to narrow it down to and I'll put everything out and I'll be like 'Pick one'.

Olympia recently turned five and is present on most of her parents' social media posts. She was also present at the US Open to cheer for her mother as she embarked on what could have been Williams' last tournament as a professional tennis player.

What has Serena Williams been up to lately

Serena lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open

Serena Williams has been pretty active off the court following her third-round exit at the US Open. The American recently attended Nike's Beyond the Court in New York.

The former World No. 1 received a wildcard for the US Open. The 40-year-old beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 in the first round to set up a second-round clash against World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

She beat the 26-year-old Estonian 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 to book her place in the third round. Here, she was beaten 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 by eventual quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic in a match that lasted for over three hours.

Serena Williams also entered the Women's Doubles competition at the US Open with her sister Venus but lost 7-6(5), 6-4 to the Czech pair of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the opening round.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion won three out of seven matches this season. She is yet to confirm that the US Open will be the final hour of her career, but there's a fair chance of the New York Major being her swansong in front of her home crowd.

As of now, Serena Williams has climbed 284 places to 321st in the WTA rankings, while her sister Venus is No. 1052 and will continue to play on the tour.

