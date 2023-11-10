WATCH: Serena Williams & daughter Olympia fawn over newborn baby Adira River

Serena Williams has been vlogging her home life on TikTok a lot since her second pregnancy. The 43-year-old recently posted another video of her and her elder daughter Olympia playing with baby Adira.

Williams gave birth to her second daughter Adira River Ohanian in late August. The 23-time Major winner has allowed her fans to keep tabs on her life through her activity on YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and TikTok handles.

Earlier on Thursday (November 9), Serena Williams uploaded a short video on TikTok where she has Adira in her arms. The vlog also features Olympia, who is scatting at her younger sister with unbridled joy.

Caring for the newest addition to the Williams-Ohanian family, towards the end of the short video she gives a sweet peck on the baby's head.

Serena Williams had a pretty busy week at the beginning of this month. She appeared at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, where she was presented the 'Fashion Icon' award.

The 43-year-old wore a stunning black sequin dress made specially for her by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne. She paired them with an elegant pearl necklace and cable drop earrings, posing alongside her good friend Kim Kardashian before the award ceremony.

Serena Williams has been leading a happy family life after retirement from tennis in 2022

Serena Williams pictured with fashion enthusiast Anna Wintour

Serena Williams, meanwhile, has been leading a good life away from tennis. At the time of her retirement, the American legend had insisted that she was looking forward to new hobbies and avenues, saying:

"I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me," she said to Vogue in 2022.

Since then, the American legend has been busy with her independent clothing line "S by Serena", and her new venture capital firm "Serena Ventures".

The 23-time Major winner retired from professional tennis last year at the US Open. Her illustrious career's final match came against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat her 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in the third round of the New York Slam.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas