Watch: Serena Williams and daughter Olympia hit the practice courts in Adelaide

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams recently hit the practice courts in Adelaide, with her three-year-old daughter Olympia in tow. The American shared a video of the fun little training session, where Olympia can be seen trying to match strokes and steps with her mother.

The three-year-old, who already has her own Instagram account, is also seen throwing balls to her mom as the 23-time Major winner practices her serve.

Serena Williams is currently quarantining in Adelaide, along with sister Venus Williams, ahead of the Australian series of tennis events. Serena is one of six players who will compete in an exhibition event on 29 January before heading to Melbourne.

Besides Serena, others confirmed for the exhibition event are Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem.

Serena Williams to resume her chase of Margaret Court's record

Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park

Serena Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in 2017, when she was a few weeks pregnant with her daughter. Since then, Serena has reached four Major finals - at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018 and 2019 - but come up short on each occasion.

The 39-year-old is chasing the all-time Grand Slam singles record of Margaret Court, who won 24 Grand slam singles titles (11 of which came in the Open Era) in her career.

Williams is currently ranked No. 11 in the world, and she last competed on the WTA circuit at the French Open. The American was forced to withdraw from her second round match in Paris against Tsvetana Pironkova due to a lingering left Achilles injury.

Advertisement

She also reached the semifinals of the US Open in September, going down to Victoria Azarenka in three sets.

The Australian Open has been a happy hunting ground for Serena Williams in the past. She is a seven-time singles champion in Melbourne.

After her triumph in 2017, Serena reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open in 2019, losing to Karolina Pliskova, and the third round in 2020, losing to Wang Qiang.

She is also a four-time champion in the women's doubles event at the Australian Open, all of those coming with sister Venus Williams.