Serena Williams recently shared the highlights of a special day she arranged for her eldest daughter, Olympia. The seven-year-old enjoyed fun activities also with her sister, Adira, much to her delight.

Williams had prepared a few cards, each with different activities, and would present two options for Olympia. However, Olympia couldn’t see the options. At the start, the 43-year-old wisely included homework on both cards and when her daughter picked one, she had to complete her work with her mother’s help.

The next two options were visiting an arcade or an escape room, and Olympia chose the latter. Per the card she selected, her mother then took the seven-year-old to a McDonald's drive-thru for a treat.

Olympia blindly selected a few more activities to make her day special including getting a pedicure, spending time with her younger sister Adira, creating a potion, and playing Roblox with her mother.

Williams had initially shared the clip on her TikTok handle and later shared that on X. She wrote:

"I wanted to give Olympia a special day. She did cry when she pulled the homework card, but the day got better. 💕 Enjoy this post in TikTok."

Akin to the former World No. 1, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, also shares glimpses of his moments with their daughters on social media. Recently, the Reddit co-founder posted a picture of Olympia preparing to putt a golf ball.

When Serena Williams said that she strives to be the "best mom she can be"

Serena Williams said that she strives to be the "best mom she can be" - Source: Getty

Serena Williams met Alexis Ohanian in 2015, and they married two years later. Olympia was born nearly two months before their wedding, and their younger daughter, Adira, was born in August of last year.

In a May 2018 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Williams expressed her commitment to being the best mother she can be.

"I do. I hope I am, and I’m going to strive to be the best mom I can be."

In the aforementioned interview, Williams also opened up about having a sibling for Olympia.

"I told Alexis, I hope it’s another girl. Olympia needs a little sister, and then we can have a boy. I’ve only been around girls my whole life," she added.

Notably, Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant with Olympia. She defeated her sister, Venus Williams, 6-4, 6-4 in the final to claim the title. The 43-year-old later stepped away from tennis after the 2022 US Open.

