WATCH: Serena Williams' ex-coach hypes up Coco Gauff’s younger brother Cameron as he shows off his aiming skills; father Corey proudly highlights

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci was recently seen hyping up Coco Gauff’s younger brother Cameron as he showed off his aiming skills in a game of dunk tank. In a video posted by Coco’s father Corey, Macci cheered Cameron on as the 10-year-old successfully made a dunk with a perfect throw.

Dunk tank is a popular game at fairs, fundraisers, and celebrations, where one person sits on a collapsible seat above a tank of water, and another person tries to hit a target with a ball to make the seat drop and dunk the person into the water.

Cameron is no stranger to sports, as he has been following in his sister’s footsteps since he was young. The 10-year-old is a multi-sport athlete who plays tennis, baseball, and football. He often trains with his older sister and accompanies her to tournaments, where he is seen cheering her on from the stands.

Coco Gauff is currently in Paris for the 2024 French Open, where she kicked off her campaign with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Russian qualifier Julia Avdeeva. The American will now take on World No. 131 Tamara Zidansek in the second round on May 29.

The video of Cameron and Macci playing dunk tank was posted on Corey’s Instagram account on Monday, May 27, where the American coach can be seen hyping up Cameron in a game of dunk tank. The video shows Macci cheering on Cameron and telling him to aim for the middle of the target, saying:

"Let's go. Let's go. Let's see what you got. Bring it."

Cameron then throws a ball that hits the target perfectly, prompting a high-five from Macci.

"Cam Bam with world Famous Tennis Coach Rick Macci," Corey Gauff captioned the video.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci compares the former World No. 1 and Coco Gauff, calling them "gems cut from the same stone"

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci believes that Coco Gauff and Williams are like precious "gems cut from the same stone."

Earlier this year, Macci posted on social media his appreciation for both the 2023 US Open winner Gauff and his former pupil Serena Williams, who has 23 Grand Slam titles. The American coach compared Gauff to an Olympic runner and Williams to an Olympic winner.

"@CocoGauff is an Olympic Sprinter with a racquet in her hand. @serenawilliams is an Olympic Champion with a racquet in her hand. Both GEMS cut from the same stone," Macci posted on X (formerly Twitter).

