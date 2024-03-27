WATCH: Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou shares tennis court with football legend Ronaldo, gives the Brazilian tips to improve his game

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently shared the tennis court with Brazilian football legend Ronaldo in Miami.

Mouratoglou, who is currently coaching Holger Rune on the tour, collaborated with Ronaldo for a session on the central court of Miami Gardens. The duo played out a couple of points, with the World Cup winner showcasing his impressive tennis skills.

On Wednesday, March 27, Mouratoglou shared a video of the two practicing and expressed delight at working with the "football legend" on Instagram.

"It's not everyday I get to work with a football legend like @ronaldo. Turns out O Fenomeno is not just a good striker on the pitch. He’s handy with a tennis racquet too! Watch to the end to see which tips I give him to improve his game – and for a bit of Brazilian magic," Mouratoglou wrote.

Ronaldo, impressed by the Miami court conditions, said the ball traveled "very fast", particularly when Mouratoglou was hitting.

"I practice almost everyday but not in central court of Miami. I'm very impressed, the ball goes fast, very fast. With Patrick especially yes," Ronaldo said.

The former Serena Williams coach commended Ronaldo's skills and shared a few tips to enhance his game.

"I think he hits the ball really well. He needs to transfer the weight a bit better forward. But when he does, it's super good, the quality," Mouratoglou stated.

Watch the video here:

Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou relates tennis and football, ft. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Patrick Mouratoglou (L) with Serena Williams at the 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou compared Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with football greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo respectively.

In a recent social media post, Mouratoglou drew similarities between Federer and Messi regarding their overall talent.

"I was talking to a friend of mine yesterday, and we were saying that Federer is Messi, and Djokovic is Ronaldo. Why? Because Federer is pure crazy talent and he just needs to feel what he's doing," Mouratoglou said.

The Frenchman stated that Ronaldo resembled Djokovic, who works hard and pays attention to the details.

"Djokovic is the super hard worker that pays attention to every single detail," he added.

Mourtaglou is currently not having the best of times on the tour coaching Rune. The Dane recently suffered a second-round defeat against Fabian Marozsan at the Miami Open. He cited poor match fitness for his shocking loss.

Mouratoglou served as Serena Williams' coach for 10 years from 2012 to 2022.

