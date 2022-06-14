Watch: Serena Williams features in an inspiring Gatorade advertisement 

Tennis superstar Serena Williams recently featured in a Gatorade commercial. The advertisement prompted budding athletes to believe in themselves like Serena Williams did in her younger days.

Serena Williams @serenawilliams We all need inspiration. But belief can only be found within. What’s inside me is inside you, too. #GatoradePartner We all need inspiration. But belief can only be found within. What’s inside me is inside you, too. #GatoradePartner https://t.co/0akHztrc33

The former World No. 1 has been out of action for quite some time now but continues to feature in advertisements. Williams has been featured in commercials for Gatorade for years now as she is one of the most recognizable ambassadors for the brand. Williams has also in the past helped design the bottles for the company.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Twitter to post this commercial and spoke about finding belief from within.

"We all need inspiration. But belief can only be found within. What’s inside me is inside you, too. #GatoradePartner," Williams wrote.

Earlier last month, Serena Williams featured in an advertisement for JUST Egg. The company makes vegan and plant-based eggs. Williams is a big fan of the company, having invested in it alongside Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal.

The American spoke about how JUST Egg helps her "perform better" and said her family can't tell the difference between the company's plant-based eggs and regular eggs.

The American also has endorsement deals with popular companies like Aston Martin, Audemars Piguet, Pepsi, Delta Airlines and many more. Williams officially signed as the Chief Sporting Officer with Aston Martin in 2015. Her on-court sponsor continues to be Nike after she switched from Puma in 2004

Serena Williams receives Wimbledon wildcard

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Serena Williams is all set to return to action at Wimbledon later this month as the 23-time Grand Slam champion has received a wildcard entry. The former World No. 1 has dropped down to No. 1208 in the rankings due to being on the sidelines for nearly a year.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion posted a picture on Instagram confirming her return to the tournament. The last time she played on the tour was at SW19 last year when she suffered an ankle injury in her opening match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Her preparations for the third Major of the year will begin in the warm-up event at Eastbourne International, where the American has received a wildcard as well. This will only be the third time she has participated in this tournament, with the previous two being in 1998 and 2011.

However, Williams will gain no points from this year's Wimbledon Championships as the tournament will not carry any points. After tournament organizers announced a ban on Russian and Belarusian players, the ATP and WTA stripped ranking points from the tournament.

