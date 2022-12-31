Watch: Serena Williams jokes about stealing from sister Venus' house

At her humorous best, Serena Williams revealed that she sometimes steals her older sister Venus Williams' things when she is at her house.

Despite being each other's biggest rivals and snatching away the biggest titles from each other for over 20 years, the Williams sisters have always maintained a cordial relationship off the court. The duo has witnessed unbelievable success as a doubles team, winning 14 Grand Slam titles, as well as three Olympic gold medals in 2000, 2008, and 2012.

In a recent video, the younger sister made the revelation. She also showed herself picking up one of Venus' lipsticks and applying it while remaining confident that the seven-time Grand Slam champion would never get to know.

"Sometimes, when I'm at my sister's house, I just steal things because that's what I do. How will she know?" Williams said on a TikTok video.

Serena made a comeback to the tennis court at the 2022 Wimbledon as a wildcard entrant after a gap of one year. At the 2021 Wimbledon, the 41-year-old suffered a torn hamstring during her opening match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, forcing the American to retire mid-match.

She faced another first-round exit in London this year before announcing that the US Open would be the final tournament of her professional career. In the third round of the New York Major, Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic beat the 23-time Grand Slam winner, who retired after having played for 27 years.

Venus, on the other hand, returned to action at the Citi Open and went on to play in Canada, Cincinnati, and New York. However, the 42-year-old stalwart lost in the first rounds of all four tournaments. She will next play in the ASB Classic in New Zealand, scheduled to be played from January 2-8. The icon will then turn her attention to the 2023 Australian Open.

Serena Williams says relaxing after retirement is harder than she had imagined

Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

After winning her first match at the 2022 Canadian Open, Serena Williams revealed that she would "evolve away" from tennis after the North American tour. The American also stated that she was looking forward to her life after retirement, where she would concentrate on her family, become a mother once again, and focus on her business interests.

However, in a recent social media post, the 23-time Major winner revealed that she wasn't happy with the way things were going as she was too relaxed.

"I’m currently allowing myself to be tired. Allowing myself To relax. Allowing myself to just be. It’s harder than I ever imagined. I’ve never allowed myself to do any of that before," Serena Williams tweeted.

Serena Williams @serenawilliams I’m currently allowing myself to be tired. Allowing myself To relax. Allowing myself to just be. It’s harder than I ever imagined. I’ve never allowed myself to do any of that before…

