Watch: Serena Williams lists 4 things she always keeps with herself in her car in latest advert

Serena Williams recently posted a video commercial for automotive company Lincoln on her Instagram profile, featuring their SUV model 'Navigator.' In the video, Williams revealed four things she deems essential to have with herself in her car.

The video, roughly a minute in length, also served as a remarkable advertisement for the car as Williams was also seen showing off its few features.

The 23-time Major champion then began listing the four things she always carries with herself in her care, one by one. Serena Williams revealed she always travels with her sunglasses, a mask, her lip color, and most importantly, her mobile phone.

She also briefly specified why she considers these items essential during her car journeys.

"Welcome to my Navigator. Let me show you around," Serena Williams began. "These are some of the things that I always keep in my Navigator's central console - sunglasses, cuz you always need them when you're driving. I always keep a mask, can't go anywhere without a mask, I know. So important to have your mask."

"You know, some lip color, so when you are done with your mask, you take it off, you still have your lips popping," she added. "Obviously, my phone. Life without a phone - impossible, so, it's not happening. Thanks for coming on a tour with me on my Navigator. Now if you'll excuse me, I have some business to attend to."

Below is the video of the advert posted by Williams on her Instagram profile:

Serena Williams' video has been a huge hit amongst her followers on Instagram so far. The video, which was posted about 17 hours ago (at the time of writing), has now generated 332,000+ views, almost 33,000 likes, and a further 500+ comments.

Hollywood superstar Michael B. Jordan has also liked the American's video.

Serena Williams will not be seen in action at the 2022 Australian Open

Serena Williams waving goodbye after her semifinal loss against Naomi Osaka at the 2021 Australian Open

Serena Williams, a seven-time champion Down Under, will not be seen in this year's edition of the Australian Open due to a hamstring injury.

This will be the fifth time that Williams will be missing the 'Happy Slam,' after having previously sat out the event in 2002, 2004, 2011, and 2018. The 40-year-old last played at the event in 2021, finishing as a semifinalist.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis Australian Open loses both Serena and Venus Williams for first time since 1997 dlvr.it/SGLsVK Australian Open loses both Serena and Venus Williams for first time since 1997 dlvr.it/SGLsVK

Also Read Article Continues below

Serena's older sister Venus Williams has also pulled out of the event. Hence, this is the first time since 1997 that the 2022 Australian Open won't feature either sister.

Edited by Aditya Singh