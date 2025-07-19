WATCH: Serena Williams makes exciting return to tennis court, practices under Venus Williams' watchful eye ahead of latter's Citi Open comeback

Serena Williams has returned to the tennis courts in an exciting update for the American’s fans. She recently shared a glimpse of herself practicing under the watchful eye of Venus Williams, who is gearing up to make her competitive comeback at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.The Williams sisters dominated the tennis world for over two decades. Between them, the duo have won 30 singles Grand Slam titles and 18 Major doubles tournaments. The Americans also clinched four Olympic gold medals each, making them two of the most successful players the sport has ever seen.In 2022, Serena Williams called time on her tennis career after one final outing at the US Open. However, the 46-year-old recently returned to the courts, and shared a glimpse of her practice session on Instagram, writing,“Still Serena.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a separate video, Venus Williams can be seen watching her younger sister hard at work.While Serena retired from tennis in 2022, Venus Williams has continued to play. However, the seven-time singles Grand Slam champion hasn’t been seen in action since the 2024 Miami Open, where she lost in her opening round match. The older Williams is scheduled to end her 16-month hiatus next week as she competes at the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open.Venus Williams pens heartfelt note for Serena Williams as the 23-time Grand Slam champion gets inducted into the Team USA Hall of FameThe Williams sisters at the 2024 ESPY Awards (Image Source: Getty)On July 12, Serena Williams was inducted into U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame alongside gymnast Gabby Douglas, beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings, and track and field legend Allyson Felix.Reacting to this accomplishment, Venus Williams penned a heartfelt note of congratulations for her younger sister, writing on Instagram,“The biggest congrats to @serenawilliams on being inducted into the #TeamUSAHOF! Watching your hard work and determination has been the biggest honor. Proud of you today and every day, sis.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSerena Williams also expressed her gratitude for the honour, writing in a separate Instagram post,“What an incredible honor to be inducted into the #TeamUSAHOF! It's been a journey filled with hard work, grit, and passion. I'm so proud of everything I've poured into this sport, and I'm beyond grateful for all the love and support along the way. This moment means the world. Thank you.”Serena Williams made her Olympic debut in 2000 at the Sydney Games, where she stormed to a gold medal in the doubles event with Venus Williams. The duo went on to win two more doubles titles, while Serena claimed the singles gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.