WATCH: Serena Williams narrates her remarkable journey in a brand new trailer of her upcoming docuseries "In the Arena"

Serena Williams starred in the trailer of her upcoming docuseries "In the Arena". The 23-time Grand Slam champion narrated her remarkable journey from being a little girl in Compton to becoming one of the greatest tennis players ever.
Williams is a former World No. 1 and one of the most decorated tennis players of all time. Now, the 42-year-old will share key moments of her life, both on and off the court, sharing the milestones of her legendary career through the docuseries "In the Arena: Serena Williams".
The 23-time Grand Slam champion was featured in the recently-released trailer of the documentary where she narrated the remarkable journey of herself and her sister Venus Williams. .
She was quoted as saying:
"Just two young black girls playing in Compton, this is not normally how their story goes."
"I looked different, I played different. I was very emotional, I was better, I was stronger. I had muscle. I was something that no one had ever seen before. Ever."
Take a look at the trailer here :
The docuseries will make its Tribeca Festival premiere on June 14 whereas its first episode is slated to be released on July 10 on ESPN+. Gotham Chopra and Erik LeDrew directed this eight-episode docuseries, presented by Morgan Stanley.
The 42-year-old was in attendance at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of "In the Arena: Serena Williams". She donned a pink dress for the event.
"My daughters would get to see it and have an opportunity" - Serena Williams reveals the biggest reason behind the docuseries
Williams spoke to Access Hollywood during the premiere of her docuseries at the Tribeca Film Festival. During the chat, the 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed that her daughters were the big reason behind making "In the Arena". She said that this docuseries would provide a chance for them to see another side of her.
“That was the biggest thing when I was creating this documentary was the fact that my daughters would get to see it and have an opportunity to see this whole new side of me that maybe I won’t be able to explain thoroughly through stories. To put all of this story on camera was a super huge motivation for me," she said.
The 42-year-old has been married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian since 2017. The couple are also blessed with two daughters, namely Olympia and Adira River.
