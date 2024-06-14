WATCH: Serena Williams narrates her remarkable journey in a brand new trailer of her upcoming docuseries "In the Arena"

Serena Williams starred in the trailer of her upcoming docuseries "In the Arena". The 23-time Grand Slam champion narrated her remarkable journey from being a little girl in Compton to becoming one of the greatest tennis players ever.

Williams is a former World No. 1 and one of the most decorated tennis players of all time. Now, the 42-year-old will share key moments of her life, both on and off the court, sharing the milestones of her legendary career through the docuseries "In the Arena: Serena Williams".

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was featured in the recently-released trailer of the documentary where she narrated the remarkable journey of herself and her sister Venus Williams. .

She was quoted as saying:

"Just two young black girls playing in Compton, this is not normally how their story goes."

"I looked different, I played different. I was very emotional, I was better, I was stronger. I had muscle. I was something that no one had ever seen before. Ever."

Take a look at the trailer here :

The docuseries will make its Tribeca Festival premiere on June 14 whereas its first episode is slated to be released on July 10 on ESPN+. Gotham Chopra and Erik LeDrew directed this eight-episode docuseries, presented by Morgan Stanley.

The 42-year-old was in attendance at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of "In the Arena: Serena Williams". She donned a pink dress for the event.

"My daughters would get to see it and have an opportunity" - Serena Williams reveals the biggest reason behind the docuseries

Serena Williams speaks

Williams spoke to Access Hollywood during the premiere of her docuseries at the Tribeca Film Festival. During the chat, the 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed that her daughters were the big reason behind making "In the Arena". She said that this docuseries would provide a chance for them to see another side of her.

“That was the biggest thing when I was creating this documentary was the fact that my daughters would get to see it and have an opportunity to see this whole new side of me that maybe I won’t be able to explain thoroughly through stories. To put all of this story on camera was a super huge motivation for me," she said.

The 42-year-old has been married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian since 2017. The couple are also blessed with two daughters, namely Olympia and Adira River.

