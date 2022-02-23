WATCH: Serena Williams plays hide and seek with her daughter Olympia

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams was recently seen playing hide and seek with her four-year-old daughter Olympia in a video that she posted on her Instagram stories. Despite calling herself a "good hider," Olympia managed to find Serena quite easily and defeated her in the game.

"I am playing hide and seek," said Serena in a really low-pitched voice while hiding.

"Hey Mommy, found you!" exclaimed Olympia.

"I am a good hider. I am sneaky," replied Serena.

Serena Williams with Olympia Ohanian

Serena and Olympia share a really cute and adorable bond and the former likes to post about her daughter's day-to-day activities on social media. From playing with toys to learning to drive from her father Alexis Ohanian, the four-year-old also loves to spend some quality time with her parents.

Before playing hide and seek, the 23-time Grand Slam winner randomly asked Olympia if she was "more mature" than her mother.

“Wonder who is more mature, Olympia or me? Are you more mature than me?” asked Serena to her daughter.

Interestingly, Olympia replied in the affirmative, which made Serena quite sad. After making a baby face on her daughter's response, the 40-year-old stated that it's "not fair."

In her last few stories, one could also witness Serena and Olympia kissing each other after the hide and seek session.

Serena Williams has not been seen on the tennis court since the Wimbledon Championships 2021

Serena Williams at the Wimbledon Championships 2021

Serena last played a professional tennis match at the Wimbledon Championships in June 2021, where she unfortunately injured her leg and was forced to withdraw from the Grand Slam without completing a single set. The injury proved to be so severe that the former World No. 1 has not even trained once in the last 7-8 months.

The American star didn't feature at the recently concluded Australian Open 2022 either, highlighting that she was not "physically ready" to compete at the Grand Slam. Interestingly, this was the first time since 1997 that the Happy Slam didn't host either Serena or Venus Williams.

Intriguingly, Serena hasn't won a single Major since achieving glory at the Australian Open in 2017. Despite featuring in four Major finals in the last five years, her wait for a record-levelling 24th Grand Slam title is still not over yet.

Currently recovering from her hamstring injury, Serena Williams' return date to the WTA tour is uncertain right now.

