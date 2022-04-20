Watch: Serena Williams practices with daughter Olympia

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams has uploaded a cute video of practicing with her four-year-old daughter Olympia.

The 40-year-old Williams has been out of action since Wimbledon last year due to a leg injury. Currently ranked No. 245th in the world, Williams has had a slower recovery than she had expected.

Here's the video of Williams practicing with her daughter Olympia:

Williams was recently seen promoting a biopic about her father Richard. The film traces the early years of the Williams sisters - Venus and Serena - before they became two of the greatest stars in women's tennis history.

Speaking to Insider about 'King Richard', Serena said:

"King Richard’ had a perfect ending with Venus on the tennis court. Venus goes in her direction, and I go in my direction. It's two completely different stories. I had a rough journey. I didn't do well, and then I did. It's a lot of drama. It's a telenovela."

For his portrayal of Serena's father Richard, who played a key role in preparing his two daughters for the big stage, Will Smith won the Best Actor Oscar.

When is Serena Williams expected to return to action?

Serena Williams injured her hamstring during her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon last year.

The 23-time Major winner has been out of action for 10 months now, missing important events including the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open last year, and the Australian Open this year.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Serena Williams withdraws from Australian Open: “...I'm not where I personally want to be." Serena Williams withdraws from Australian Open: “...I'm not where I personally want to be." https://t.co/ptKqkI9gm5

During a recent Instagram story with NFL legend Aaron Rodgers, the 40-year-old hinted about a possible return at Wimbledon, saying:

“We’ve been talking about my comeback and he’s been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon. Can’t wait!”

When asked about her plans for the US Open, a tournament she has won six times but not since 2014, Williams added:

“Wimbledon’s before the US Open, I’ve got to play Wimbledon first. Exciting!”

Williams is the most decorated women's singles Grand Slam champion in the Open Era, winning 23 titles, including every Major at least thrice. She is now only one behind Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Slams.

However, Williams' last Major win came at the 2017 Australian Open. Since then, she has lost successive Wimbledon and US Open finals (2018-19). It remains to be seen if Williams can end a near six-year Major drought this year and draw level with Court.

