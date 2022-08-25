Watch: Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal greet one another at the Arthur Ashe Stadium

Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams crossed paths at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday. The two tennis icons are currently in New York preparing for the US Open and crossed paths on the practice court.

Serena Williams was initially training with Ons Jabeur, who was her doubles partner during the Rothesay International at Eastbourne a couple of months back.

Later, Rafael Nadal stepped onto the court at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and Serena was leaving the court at the same time. The two crossed paths and shared an embrace before the latter went her way.

The US Open's official Twitter page posted a video of Rafael Nadal meeting Serena Williams.

"Arthur Ashe Stadium has become a GOAT farm," US Open's Twitter handle tweeted.

"I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her"- Rafael Nadal on Serena Williams

Nadal was among the many who paid tribute to the American after she announced her plans to retire from tennis. The 36-year-old said that he felt lucky to share the tour with Serena for so long and that she is an inspiration to a lot of people.

“Plenty of memories,” Nadal said. “She is one of the greatest sports [people] of all time. I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her. Of course, from a selfish point of view it’s sad that she’s leaving the tour but, on the other hand, we can’t thank her enough for all the things that she did for our sport.”

“I think she’s an amazing inspiration for a lot of people around the world and I think she deserves to choose whatever works for her better at this stage of her life," he added. "So I wish her all the best.”

Following his early exit at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Nadal will compete at the US Open as the second seed following the withdrawal of Alexander Zverev. The Spaniard will be among the favorites to win the tournament and has a fair chance of doing so if he has recovered from the abdominal injury that he suffered at Wimbledon.

Nadal has won the US Open four times and if he triumphs in New York this year, he will equal the tallies of all-time Open Era leaders Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors.

It would also be the second year in his career that the Spaniard has won three Grand Slam titles (after 2013).

