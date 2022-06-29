Watch: Serena Williams receives standing ovation from electrifying Centre Court crowd as she leaves after Wimbledon first-round loss 

A couple of weeks ago, when Serena Williams announced her surprise return to this year's Wimbledon as a wildcard, the tennis world went into a frenzy. Unfortunately, it was shortlived as the seven-time Wimbledon champion faced a shock defeat in the first round.

Playing her first singles match in 364 days, Williams fought hard but eventually lost 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7) to World No. 115 Harmony Tan in a little over three hours. This was the first-ever main draw Wimbledon match for France's Tan, who had hoped for nothing more than a couple of games when she got to know her opponent.

The year-long layoff certainly didn't help the American legend as she slipped to 1,204 in the WTA rankings during that period. After the match ended, the 40-year-old packed up her kit and started walking off when the Centre Court crowd gave her a roaring ovation which she acknowledged whole-heartedly.

To get ready for Wimbledon, Williams decided to team up with World No. 2 Ons Jabeur and compete at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. The duo played and won their first two matches last week before a knee injury to the Tunisian forced them to withdraw from the tournament just before their semifinal match.

Williams didn't play for a year after she was forced to retire in the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. Playing against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, the American pulled her hamstring before completing the first set and limped off the court in tears.

"I'm Serena and that's pretty awesome" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams during her opening match at Wimbledon

American icon and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in tennis. Her passion and love for the game still keeps her going at the age of 40.

After her defeat to Harmony Tan in the first round at SW19 on Tuesday, Williams attended her press conference wearing a T-shirt that read 'Be The Game Changer'. A journalist asked the star how Serena Williams has been a game-changer over the years and the American stated that one should not be afraid to stand out and be different.

"Don't be afraid to be different. Don't be afraid to stand out. I think that's been me and I love changing the game. That's something that I never kind of set out to do and then somehow I did it, somehow. I'm Serena and that's pretty awesome," Williams said.

