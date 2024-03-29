WATCH: Serena Williams shares sneak peek into her preparations as she treats herself to a "moms’ night out"

Serena Williams recently shared a video offering her fans a rare glimpse into her life while preparing for a mom's night out.

The video features Williams in her walk-in closet, donning a stunning Valentino Garavani cotton guipure-lace yellow gown. As she applies various skincare products and perfume, viewers are treated to an intimate look at her pre-night-out routine. The video is set to the rhythm of female rapper Cardi B's song 'Like What (Freestyle)'.

Williams, who is a mother to two beautiful daughters, Olympia and Adira River Ohanian, posted this video on Tuesday, March 26, on her official TikTok account, which was later shared by a fan page on Instagram.

"Mom's night out," the caption was taken from a hashtag from her TikTok video.

"Serena Williams is the most recognizable tennis player of the last few decades" - Jelena Jankovic

Serena Williams at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships

Jelena Jankovic commended Serena Williams as one of the most globally renowned tennis players.

Williams holds the Open Era record with 23 Grand Slam singles titles. She and her sister Venus are the only tennis players in history with four Olympic gold medals. Williams retired from professional tennis in September 2022, after playing her last match in the third round of the US Open, where she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets.

In a conversation with the Slovenian media outlet Dnevnik, Jankovic shared her admiration for the American athlete and her significant achievements in tennis. The Serb referred to the 23-time Grand Slam champion as the most iconic figure in tennis over the past few decades.

"Serena Williams is, in my opinion, the most recognizable tennis player of at least the last few decades. She has done a lot for our sport and I appreciate her a lot," Jankovic said.

In the interview, Jankovic was reminded about her four victories over Williams. She remembered her consecutive wins over the Williams sisters at the 2010 Italian Open.

"Really, I beat her four times? I can really be proud of that, as well as the fact that I beat both Serena and Venus Williams in less than 24 hours at one of the tournaments. Not many actresses have achieved such a feat. American women must not have slept well then. I remember that at some point I had a positive win-loss record against Serena, and in the last matches she regularly beat me," Jankovic stated.

