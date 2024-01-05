WATCH: Serena Williams shows her fun side in hilarious water slide adventure after daughter Olympia talks her into it

Serena Williams is not afraid of challenges, even if it involves a slippery water slide. Williams recently shared a clip of her water slide fail, where she revealed that her daughter Olympia talked her into doing it.

Williams, one of the most decorated athletes of all time, is also a devoted mother to her daughters Olympia and Adira River, whom she shares with her husband Alexis Ohanian. The family is currently enjoying a tropical vacation, having fun in the sun and the water.

In her latest TikTok video she shared on Thursday, January 4, Williams showed that she is willing to try new things, even if they don’t go as planned.

"Give ya girl a waterslide and a camera- and this is what you will get!" the clip was captioned.

The video begins with Williams wearing a black swimsuit and holding a camera as she prepares to slide down a water slide.

"So Olympia talked me into doing this water slide, which I’ve already done twice," Williams said.

The American then proceeds to slide down the water slide, which turns out to be faster and steeper than she expected. She screams and laughs as she zooms down the slide, while the camera captures her hilarious facial expressions. She ends up falling into the pool with a splash and emerges still laughing and holding the camera.

"Venus and Serena Williams brought people into tennis who weren't there before" - Tennis journalist

Venus Williams and Serena Williams at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Venus and Serena Williams have earned the respect of many as two of the best tennis players ever, with a combined total of 30 Grand Slam singles trophies, 14 Grand Slam doubles trophies, and three Olympic gold medals in doubles.

But what makes them more than just tennis stars is their social influence, which has earned them a place among the icons of the sport. In the latest episode of the ATP Tennis Radio podcast, tennis writer and commentator Chris Bowers noted that the duo attracted people who had no previous connection to tennis.

"Yeah, it's very important, in particular, the Williams sisters," Chris Bowers said. "They brought people into tennis who weren't there before." (at 22.43)

Bowers remembered the early 2000s, when Venus and Serena Williams were new to the tennis world, and said that the US Open attracted a completely different audience who only came to see the duo play.

"I mean, I remember around 2000, you wandered around New York, rather US Open," Chris Bowers said. "And there would be people who you would not have associated with the tennis public." (at 22.50)

"I was suddenly interested and I was aware of. Wow, this is how you expand your base. You get to people who never previously thought the tennis was for them," he added. (at 22.58)

Serena Williams ended her professional tennis career last year at the US Open, where she was defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets, 7-5, 6-7, 6-1. On the other hand, Venus Williams continues to play on the WTA tour. Her final match of the season was at the 2023 US Open, where she lost to qualifier Greet Minnen in straight sets.

