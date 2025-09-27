  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • WATCH: Serena Williams sparks controversy after condemning display of 'cotton' decor at luxury New York hotel

WATCH: Serena Williams sparks controversy after condemning display of 'cotton' decor at luxury New York hotel

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Sep 27, 2025 06:58 GMT
Serena Williams of the USA | Getty
Serena Williams of the USA | Getty

Serena Williams sparked controversy after she expressed her disappointment with the use of 'cotton' as a decorative element in a luxury New York City hotel. Fans and media shared their critical reaction to the American tennis legend's actions.

Ad

In a recent Instagram Story shared by Williams, the 44-year-old was in a luxury hotel in New York to promote the SKIMS-Nike collaboration. She was commenting on a cotton plant used as a decorative item. Williams was heard saying:

"How do we feel about cotton as decoration? Personally, for me, it doesn't feel great."

In another Story, she was seen using the cotton on her nails before reacting in a seemingly disgusted manner. Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was criticized on social media for these videos. Several X users slammed her for calling out the decor.

"Only in clown world can a millionaire athlete cry oppression over hotel décor," one X user wrote.
"Serena Williams sees a cotton plant... Immediately starts picking it... And now she's mad at the hotel for racist decor 🤣" another user wrote.
Ad

Many X users also mentioned that Williams' clothes and several other items are all made of cotton.

"Imagine being worth over $100M and you do this kind of dumb shit for attention... Who wants to tell Serena Williams her hotel bedsheets are made of cotton, her clothes etc," one X user wrote.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian defends the tennis icon as media outlets point to her own home decor after 'cotton' controversy

Serena Williams at the NikeSKIMS Launch Event - Source: Getty
Serena Williams at the NikeSKIMS Launch Event - Source: Getty

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, came to her defense after media outlets and social media users began highlighting what they saw as a contradiction in her stance on cotton decor.

Ad

Following her controversial reaction to cotton used as decoration in a New York hotel, several critics pointed to the Monument for a Promise, a sculpture by Radcliffe Bailey, displayed in her home that also incorporates cotton and references its historical context.

Accusations of double standards began circulating, but Ohanian swiftly shut down those claims. He shared on X:

"Folks entitled to have their opinions, but to use owning Radcliffe Bailey’s Monument for a Promise as some kind of a 'gotchya' is so breathtakingly stupid—there is some very obvious symbolism of the cotton in the artwork."

Ohanian also shared a simplified explanation of the sculpture, noting that the cotton in the artwork symbolizes the painful history of slavery and hope for a better future. He used it to clarify that the cotton in the sculpture in Williams' house is part of meaningful historical storytelling, not decoration.

About the author
Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Quick Links

Edited by Aliasgar Ayaz
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications