Watch: Serena Williams walks the ramp at home with daughter Olympia

Former WTA World No. 1 Serena Williams has posted a cute video on social media with her four-year-old daughter Olympia.

Williams has been out of action since Wimbledon last year due to a leg injury. She has been enjoying her downtime by spending quality time with her family.

On Monday, the 40-year-old posted a video on Instagram of herself performing an impromptu ramp walk with her daughter in their house. Williams captioned the post:

"Time to turn in, and turn up with my bestie."

A few days ago, the 23-time Major winner posted another video in which she was seen practicing with Olympia.

"Sometimes it be ya own mini."

The World No. 248 has also spent time promoting her father Richard's biopic, 'King Richard'. For his portrayal of Richard Williams, Will Smith bagged an Academy Award for 'Best Actor'.

'King Richard' deals with the early years of the legendary Williams sisters - Venus and Serena - before they became two of women's tennis' biggest stars.

Will Serena Williams return at Wimbledon this year

Serena Williams on Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Serena Williams has been out of action since sustaining a hamstring injury in her Wimbledon first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovitch last year.

She subsequently skipped the Tokyo Olympics and US Open last year as well as the Australian Open this year. Following her near one-year absence from tour, there has been mounting speculation about her impending retirement.

However, the 40-year-old allayed those concerns, hinting at a possible return at Wimbledon this year, during an Instagram story with NFL legend Aaron Rodgers.

“We’ve been talking about my comeback, and he’s been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon. Can’t wait!”

Speaking about her US Open plans, the six-time winner added:

“Wimbledon’s before the US Open; I’ve got to play Wimbledon first. Exciting!”

Serena Williams has been chasing Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 women's singles Grand Slam titles for a while. The American won her 23rd Major at the 2017 Australian Open. However, she has stumbled in title matches at four subsequent Majors - 2018-19 Wimbledon and 2018-19 US Open - since then.

It remains to be seen if the seven-time Wimbledon winner will make her comeback at the grasscourt Major later this summer.

