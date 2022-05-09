Watch: Serena Williams twinning and twirling with daughter Olympia 

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams just posted an adorable video on social media with her four-year-old daughter Olympia.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is still recovering after the hamstring injury she suffered at Wimbledon last year. While recovery has been slow for her, she seems to be making the most of her time attending various events and bonding with family.

On Friday, The American took to Instagram to post a video of herself alongside her daughter. The duo can be seen dancing in matching outfits, leaving fans awestruck.

"My forever bestie," she captioned her post.

It's beautiful to see how Williams has been documenting her relationship with Olympia. Fans are already calling out the mother-daughter duo for being the face of a new clothing line called 'Mommy and Me'.

The current World No. 248 already has a clothing line by the name of 'S by Serena,' providing an attractive collection of outfits for women all around the world. Williams can often be seen modeling outfits for her brand.

Nike names new building after Serena Williams

Williams at the newly-launched Serena Willaims building

Nike recently completed the development of a new building at their headquarters called the Serena Williams Building. The building honors the success the American has achieved over the years and serves as an inspiration to everyone aspiring to make it to the top of their chosen profession.

The building spans one million square feet, which is equivalent to 140 full-sized tennis courts. The theater inside the building, named after Williams' daughter Olympia, covers two storeys and can seat 140 people.

From the moment Serena Williams burst onto the scene at the age of 14, it was clear that she was a special talent. The American won her first Major at the US open in 1999 at the tender age of 17. She's since gone on to win a total of 39 Grand Slams (23 singles, 14 doubles and 2 mixed doubles), with the most recent one coming at the Australian Open in 2017.

Williams has been hinting towards a return at the Wimbledon Championships this year. She currently sits on 23 Grand Slam wins and needs only one more to equal Margaret Court's record of 24.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala