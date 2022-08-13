Watch: Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Rafael Nadal have their first practice in Cincinnati Open

Rafael Nadal and the Williams sisters - Venus and Serena - have hit the practice courts in Cincinnati ahead of their campaign at the Cincinnati Open next week.

While Serena is coming off a round of 32 appearance at the Canadian Open, Nadal hasn't played since an abdominal muscle tear Wimbledon quarterfinal win against Taylor Fritz.

Venus, meanwhile, returned to singles action at the Citi Open after a year's absence, but the World No. 1556 lost in straight sets. She then played Jil Teichmann in the first round of the Canadian Open, where she lost in three sets.

The trio are now gearing up for the Cincinnati Open. Here's a video of Serena's practice:

Here's a video of Venus playing a practice match with her hitting partner before Nadal arrived. Venus completed her practice match on another court.

TennisAtlantic @TennisAtlantic Venus was still playing a practice match with her hitting partner when Team @RafaelNadal took the court for his scheduled practice. So @Venuseswilliams moved her action to Court 11 to finish. Venus was still playing a practice match with her hitting partner when Team @RafaelNadal took the court for his scheduled practice. So @Venuseswilliams moved her action to Court 11 to finish. https://t.co/Um9dpHQgIb

Meanwhile, here's a video of Nadal's practice ahead of his first Cincinnati Open campaign in five years:

TennisAtlantic @TennisAtlantic King of Clay @RafaelNadal is also the 2013 @CincyTennis champions and he’s hitting hard on the Cincinnati hard courts tonight. His first appearance here in 5 years. King of Clay @RafaelNadal is also the 2013 @CincyTennis champions and he’s hitting hard on the Cincinnati hard courts tonight. His first appearance here in 5 years. https://t.co/v587Hcsasr

The Spaniard pulled out of the ongoing Canadian Open because of experiencing some pain in his abdomen during practice.

How have Rafael Nadal, Venus and Serena Williams fared at Cincinnati Open?

Rafael Nadal is a former winner at the Cincinnati Open.

Both Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams are former winners at the Cincinnati Open. While Nadal won the tournament in 2013, Williams did so in 2014 and 2015. Venus Williams, meanwhile, hasn't reached the final here, with her best showing being a last-four appearance in 2012 where she lost to Li Na.

Nadal has a 22-11 record in Cincinnati, reaching at least the quarterfinals on seven occasions. He lost to Nick Kyrgios in the last eight in his last appearance at the tournament in 2017. Four years before that, he beat John Isner to win his only Cincinnati title.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams has reached the quarterfinals on at least five occasions in Cincinnati, losing to Victoria Azarenka in the 2013 final and winning the next two editions. She lost in the round of 16 to Maria Sakkari in 2020 in her last appearance in the tournament.

Venus Williams has only reached the quarterfinals twice in Cincinnati. She endured a loss to Dayana Yastremska in the round of 64 two years ago in her last appearance in the tournament.

All three players have had contrasting 2022 campaigns. While Nadal has a stellar 35-3 record this year, Serena stands at 1-2, while Venus is 0-1 on the season.

The Spaniard has a chance to become World No. 1 this week if he wins the tournament and Daniil Medvedev doesn't reach the last eight.

